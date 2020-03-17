You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey detains 19 people over ‘provocative’ coronavirus posts

Turkey detains 19 people over ‘provocative’ coronavirus posts

1 / 2
Turkey closed cafes, entertainment and sports venues to contain the spread of coronavirus. (Reuters)
2 / 2
There had been were social media posts targeting officials and spreading panic and fear by suggesting that the virus had spread widely in Turkey. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b5gnu

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey detains 19 people over ‘provocative’ coronavirus posts

  • Social media posts were targeting officials and spreading panic and fear by suggesting that the virus had spread widely in Turkey
  • The number of confirmed cases in Turkey has risen to 47
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey has identified 93 suspects who have made “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak and has detained 19 of them, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.
The move came as Turkey closed cafes, entertainment and sports venues, suspended mass prayers in mosques and extended a flight ban to 20 countries to contain the coronavirus spread, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 47.
The interior ministry statement said there were social media posts which were targeting officials and spreading panic and fear by suggesting that the virus had spread widely in Turkey and that officials had taken insufficient measures.
“Nineteen of these suspects have been detained and the process of detaining others who have been identified is continuing,” said the statement, issued late on Monday.
Last Wednesday, Turkey became the last major economy to report an outbreak of coronavirus and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced 29 newly confirmed cases late on Monday, bringing the total to 47. No deaths have been reported.
The Istanbul governor’s office said on Monday that Turkish citizens who request to return from nine European countries would be brought back by midnight on March 17 on condition that they are quarantined for 14 days.

Topics: China Coronavirus Health Turkey

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East grapples as cases of coronavirus outside of China increase
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince: World will get through the tough times amid coronavirus outbreak

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince: World will get through the tough times amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated 51 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince: World will get through the tough times amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated 51 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has expressed strong belief that the world will survive the current challenging circumstances.

“We will get through the ongoing tough times and survive the myriad challenges we and the entire world are now experiencing. The hard time will pass anyway; we might just as well put that passing time to get stronger than before,” Sheikh Mohamed said during a meeting with other senior royalties, ministers and officials.

 

 

“The world is going through tough times. We, in the UAE, are lucky, as our conditions are relatively better thanks to many factors, primarily the availability of qualified human cadres capable of efficiently shouldering the responsibility toward confronting the proliferation of the COVID-19. The UAE is faring well, all thanks to the early efforts and measures in place to face this virus.”

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the UAE has now reached 98, wherein 26 patients have recovered from the illness.

 

 

“We all have seen the difference between the nations which have adopted early precautionary measures and those which haven’t. The former are more successful in containing the spread of the virus and addressing its repercussions, even though they’ve started only a few days or weeks earlier than the latter,” Sheikh Mohamed continued.

“We are racing against time in confronting the besetting challenges. In the UAE, we have adopted rational and early advanced precautionary measures before other countries around us to stand up to the challenge. And therefore, the infection tally in the UAE is less thanks to our early response to contain the virus at its onset.”

 

 

“The UAE has benefitted from the experience of other advanced countries, like Singapore, South Korea and China in confronting the virus. And we are still maintaining transparent channels of coordination with them. Until now we are among the most successful nations in the region in addressing this challenge, both in terms of the number of individuals who have been examined and the potential and resources boasted by the country in this regard.”

On the challenges faced by several world countries in relation to food and medical supplies, Sheikh Mohamed reassured all UAE nationals and residents that the nation is able to “provide all required food and medical supplies continuously and infinitely.”

 

 

“There are a lot of things the State is doing which we can’t reveal. However, our officials in charge know pretty well that medications and food supplies are a red line in the UAE. I’d like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that our country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need. We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises. We have started our preparation ahead of Coronavirus, and Thank God, the UAE is now secure and stable. We have an advanced infrastructure and we’re geared for all challenges whatsoever they are.”

 

 

Sheikh Mohamed expressed sincere thanks to the entire medical and paramedical teams provided by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. “I send my sincerest appreciation and gratitude to all the health workers of the UAE. They stand in the front line of our defenses, we owe them a great debt, and we will never forget their service.”

 

 

“Our traditions are very dear to us, but we must be practical during these times. I ask every Emirati and resident to do what is necessary, and let’s not allow our traditions to become a source of harm to our families and society. Take care of your mothers and fathers and families,” he added.

 

 

Topics: China Coronavirus Health UAE

Related

Middle-East
UAE calls on citizens abroad to return due to travel difficulties
Middle-East
UAE pledges $27bn in stimulus as Middle East works to slow coronavirus

Latest updates

Turkey detains 19 people over ‘provocative’ coronavirus posts
South Korea tightens border checks as domestic transmission of coronavirus abates
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince: World will get through the tough times amid coronavirus outbreak
Tom Hanks released from hospital after virus quarantine
UAE sends supplies to aid Iran in coronavirus fight

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.