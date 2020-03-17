Saudi Arabia suspends prayer in mosques, exempts holy Makkah and Madinah sites

You are here

In this file photo, people walk inside the Shafei Historical mosque in Al-Balad, a historical area in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah on Jan. 11, 2020. (AFP)
Muslim worshippers circumambulate the sacred Kaaba in Makkah's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, on March 13, 2020. (AFP)
  The decision announced Tuesday encourages Muslims to pray at home rather than mosques
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend congregational prayers across all mosques in the Kingdom, except for the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah. 

The decision announced Tuesday encourages Muslims to pray at home rather than mosques to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement on SPA said it is allowed religiously to suspend all group prayers in mosques, including the weekly Friday prayers. 

The Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah are exempted from the decision, it said. 

“Mosque doors will be closed temporarily but they will be allowed to recite the call to prayer,” the statement said.

It also said an amendment has been made to the call in which the usual phrase “come to prayer” in the Arabic call has been replaced with “pray at home."

The new phrase can also be translated as “pray where you are”.

The statement said that a special congregational prayer on Fridays at midday can now be performed by Muslims at home.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince discusses coronavirus with France's Macron, India's Modi

Saudi Arabia's crown prince discusses coronavirus with France's Macron, India's Modi

  They reviewed its most prominent repercussions on the global economy
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed the coronavirus with French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call on Tuesday.
During the call, they discussed the developments taking place around the world in light of the spread of the new viral epidemic, and reviewed its most prominent repercussions on the global economy.
The crown prince also stressed the importance of coordinating efforts to combat this epidemic and adopting appropriate policies to alleviate its burden within the framework of the G20, which will be chaired by the Kingdom later this year.

Mohammad bin Salman also discussed the international efforts to combat the coronavirus in a phone call with India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
During the call, the crown prince said that the Kingdom is coordinating international cooperation to combat this epidemic and adopting appropriate policies to ease its economic burdens, within the G20’s framework.

