You are here

  • Home
  • UK unveils $420 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus

UK unveils $420 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 18 March 2020

UK unveils $420 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus

Updated 18 March 2020

LONDON: Britain said it would launch a £330 billion ($399 billion) lifeline of loan guarantees and provide a further £20 billion in tax cuts, grants and other help for businesses facing the risk of collapse from the spread of coronavirus.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak repeated his pledge to do “whatever it takes” including further action if needed to help sectors from retailers to bars and airports which are reeling from a near-shutdown of their businesses.
“This is not a time for ideology and orthodoxy,” Sunak said on Tuesday, speaking alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “This is a time to be bold, a time for courage.”
Britain, criticized by some scientists for moving more slowly than other European countries to prevent the spread of the virus, ramped up its response on Monday when it told people to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas and theaters.
The coronavirus death toll in Britain rose by 16 to 71 on Tuesday.
Sunak said he was including all retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in the suspension of a property tax, alongside the new loan guarantee program which was equivalent to 15% of British economic output.
Companies from those sectors would be offered cash grants and the government would discuss a support package for airlines and airports.
Britain’s biggest airports including Heathrow and Gatwick have warned that they face the threat of a complete shutdown without government help.
Banks and lenders would offer a three-month mortgage holiday for people in difficulty, Sunak said.
He later told lawmakers, some of whom criticized the business focus of the plan, that the government would soon make a statement about support for renters.
Sunak described Tuesday’s package of measures as unprecedented, although Britain issued guarantees of around £1 trillion
during the global financial crisis.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think-tank, said Sunak would need to “come back with more” and Allan Monks, a JP Morgan economist, said that excluding the loan guarantees, the size of Britain’s stimulus measures for this year was “likely to look small compared to the economic shock underway.”
The Bank of England said it would set up a new fund with the finance ministry to buy commercial debt with a term of up to one-year issued by investment-grade companies making a “material contribution” to Britain’s economy.
It added that the fund would be financed out of the creation of central bank reserves — in other words with new money, much like the BoE’s quantitative easing program.
Earlier on Tuesday, Britain’s budget forecasters said the scale of the borrowing needed to fight the coronavirus hit to the economy might resemble the country’s immense debt splurge during World War Two.
“Now is not a time to be squeamish about public sector debt,” Robert Chote, head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, told lawmakers.
“We ran during the Second World War budget deficits in excess of 20% of GDP five years on the trot and that was the right thing to do.”
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said his government would guarantee 300 billion euros worth of loans, and promised that no French company would be allowed to collapse.
New Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey promised “prompt action” on Monday, less than a week after an emergency rate cut by the BoE which took its benchmark rate to just 0.25%.
Investors are watching for another rate cut, possibly before the BoE’s next scheduled announcement on March 26.
The central bank is also expected to expand its £435 billion government bond buying program.

’Worse than 9/11’: Coronavirus threatens global airline industry

In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Cathay Pacific aircrafts line up on the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport. (AP)
Updated 1 min 50 sec ago
AFP

’Worse than 9/11’: Coronavirus threatens global airline industry

  • More airlines slashed flights Tuesday as millions of passengers canceled travel to self-quarantine and countries blocked arrivals to stem the spread of the COVID-19 infection
Updated 1 min 50 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Fears of massive bankruptcies and calls for emergency bailouts swept global airlines Tuesday as a top US official warned the coronavirus crisis threatens the industry even more than the September 11 attacks, which saw US airspace shut down entirely. 
Italy moved to take over insolvent Alitalia while Sweden and Denmark offered 275 million euros in guarantees to help prop up Scandinavian carrier SAS.
In the United States, airlines sought $50 billion in help from the government as the White House prepared a reportedly $850 billion plan to support the entire economy.
“This is worse than 9/11 for the airline industry — they are ground to a halt,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
Industry officials said most airlines face burning through their cash reserves in three months or less.
And airlines warned that vital air cargo could be impacted by the shutdown of 185,000 passenger flights around the world.
“Most airlines in the world will be bankrupt” by the end of May, Market intelligence firm CAPA warned.
“If the crisis will continue at that intensity, it’s clear we will see a consolidation,” Alexandre de Juniac, director general and CEO of the International Air Transport Association, said in Geneva.

More airlines slashed flights Tuesday as millions of passengers canceled travel to self-quarantine and countries blocked arrivals to stem the spread of the COVID-19 infection.
Belgium-based Brussels Airlines, a Lufthansa subsidiary which operates 48 aircraft, suspended all flights for at least a month on Tuesday. Lufthansa has already cut back flights by 90 percent.
In Australia, Qantas slashed international capacity by 90 percent early Tuesday, as the government required that anyone arriving from abroad needs to isolate themselves for 14 days to be sure they are not carrying the virus.
Italy’s government said it would take over Alitalia, the former flag carrier already mired in bankruptcy negotiations since 2017.
“At a time like this, a flag carrier gives the government more leeway,” said Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli. “We all saw the difficulties our compatriots faced in returning to Italy. Our decision stems from this.”
Even with the takeover, the plan was to furlough 4,000 of Alitalia’s 11,000 employees.
In Russia, Alexander Neradko, head of the federal agency Rosaviation, said their airlines, hit beginning in February with the shutdown of flights to China, the original epicenter of the virus, were also in trouble.
“There is a rising risk of bankruptcies by airlines that are in a tough financial situation,” Neradko said.
“The government is actively discussing how to support airlines,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Brian Pearce, economist of IATA, said their early March estimate of $113 billion in losses to the global industry now looks very low.
“Seventy-five percent of the airlines we have looked at have less than three months of cash to pay their fixed costs,” Pearce said.
Such numbers put aviation in perhaps the top position of industries requiring a bailout, like banks in the 2008 financial crisis.
“Connectivity is crucial,” said the IATA’s de Juniac.
“The world will get through this crisis,” he said. “And when it does it will need a functioning air transport sector. Without financial relief that is not guaranteed.”
Airports too said they were under threat. The Airports Council International Europe said they were bracing for a “near total collapse” of traffic, wiping out earnings while they hold high fixed costs.
ACI Europe president Jost Lammers called in a letter to the European Union Tuesday for urgent financial support.
“This funding needs to be available under similar conditions as those that will be considered for airlines,” Lammers wrote.
In the United States, however, some bristled at again, like in 2008, using taxpayer funds to rescue industries and well-paid executives who took excessive risks with their companies.
Critics said US airlines, rather than build up cash reserves, used nearly all their profits in recent years to buy back shares to prop up share prices.
According to Bloomberg, over the past decade US airlines used nearly 96 percent of their free cash flow to buy back shares, with American Airlines the most aggressive, paying out $12.5 billion.
“We cannot permit American and other airlines to use federal assistance, whether labelled a bailout or not, to weather the coronavirus crisis and then return to business as usual,” wrote Columbia Law School professor Tim Wu in The New York Times.

Topics: COVID-19 China Coronavirus

Related

World
Canada’s Trudeau warns virus restrictions could last weeks, months
Special
World
Hundreds of women in India brave virus threat to protest citizenship law

Latest updates

’Worse than 9/11’: Coronavirus threatens global airline industry
Canada’s Trudeau warns virus restrictions could last weeks, months
The other virus threat: Surge in COVID-themed cyberattacks
Hundreds of women in India brave virus threat to protest citizenship law
COVID-19: Malls, retail shops announce closure

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.