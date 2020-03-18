You are here

Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms

A broadcast staff member packs up equipment after the Pakistan Super League was postponed at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore Tuesday. (AP)
AFP

  • Officials were forced to reconsider after a foreign player they wouldn’t identify showed coronavirus symptoms
Pakistan’s Twenty20 cricket league was suspended Tuesday after English batsman Alex Hales developed suspected coronavirus symptoms before the start of the semifinals.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) announced last week that the playoffs would be truncated with this week’s semifinals and final in Lahore to be played with no spectators to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The final had already been brought forward from Sunday to Wednesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan said officials were forced to reconsider after a foreign player they wouldn’t identify showed coronavirus symptoms.

Hours later, however, Hales confirmed on Twitter that he was the player in question, saying he first started developing flu-like symptoms on Sunday after returning to Britain.

“In the light of the speculation and rumor that is currently circulating within the cricket world and on social media, I felt I needed to give a full explanation of my situation,” Hales said.

“Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because, with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lockdown thousands of miles from home.

“I returned to the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus.

“However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government’s advice of self-isolation, a process I am obviously still following having developed a dry and persistent cough.

“At this stage, it has not been possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today so that I can get absolute confirmation of my current health status.”

Hales was one of the top international players in the PSL, playing for the Karachi Kings as a batsman.

The lofty 31-year-old has played 11 Tests, 70 one-dayers and 60 Twenty20 matches for England since making his international debut in 2011.

Other overseas players —  including from England, Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies — have been leaving the country en masse in recent days as cases of coronavirus rise.

The PCB’s Khan said officials were in the process of carrying out “immediate tests of all those who were involved with the (PSL).” 

“The PCB hopes and prays that normalcy returns quickly to our society so that everyone can return to a healthy and routine lifestyle and we can bring back cricket to the fans,” Khan added.

The announcement comes a day after Pakistan said it had also postponed Bangladesh’s upcoming tour because of the virus.

Pakistan has recorded at least 187 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, but no deaths so far.

However, officials have tested only about 1,500 potential cases in the country of 215 million people, where health care is frequently inadequate.

The month-long PSL began in February, with games held solely in the cricket-mad country for the first time in its five-year history.

Previous editions were held wholly or partially in the UAE over security fears.

A deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus halted international cricket tours to Pakistan, but visits are gradually resuming following an improvement in security.

LAUSANNE: UEFA has postponed the European Championship, due to take place across the continent in June and July this year, until 2021 after holding crisis meetings, European football’s governing body said on Tuesday.
The move comes with global sport having largely ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic which has led to lockdowns in several countries and border closures.
UEFA said the postponement would allow “priority” to be given to finishing domestic leagues that have been suspended due to the crisis.
“The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed,” UEFA said in a statement.
It said playoffs to decide the remaining qualifiers for the European Championships “will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation.”

The new tournament dates will be June 11 to July 11, the Norwegian football association announced during a conference call that UEFA hosted with its 55 national member federations.
The UEFA executive committee was due to make a formal decision in a separate consultation immediately after the members’ session.
A busy day of back-to-back calls for UEFA began with a session based on club football’s challenges to complete the current season that is now on hold.
Euro 2020 was scheduled to start on June 12 hosted by 12 different countries from Ireland to Azerbaijan, and Russia to Italy. A one-year postponement became UEFA’s favored option last week. It would clear several weeks in the congested calendar to complete domestic league and cup competitions, plus the Champions League and Europa League.
Still, it is far from clear when the public health crisis could ease enough for European football to emerge from its near-total shutdown.
The freeze on games has put broadcasting deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars on hold and could lead to the 2019-20 season being annulled in some competitions.
UEFA’s first call was with leaders of the European Club Association and European Leagues groups, plus the FIFPro players’ union.
Completing domestic league seasons would allow titles to be awarded and decide entries for the next Champions League and Europa League. The first qualifying games are already scheduled for late June.
If resuming the season is possible, UEFA’s options to complete this season include playing the quarterfinals and semifinals as single games instead of over two legs where each team has a home match.
The Champions League final is scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul, but the Turkish city could also be asked host the semifinals in a mini-tournament at a later date.
Sixteen of UEFA’s members are involved in the Euro 2020 playoffs, which were scheduled to be played on March 26 and 31. They will decide the last four entries in the 24-nation final tournament.
Postponing Euro 2020 has also created a backlog of national team games in a packed calendar managed by FIFA.
The June 2021 was occupied by the UEFA Nations League final tournament of four teams, plus the start of FIFA’s inaugural 24-team Club World Cup. It is due to be hosted in China and feature eight European clubs but no broadcasting or sponsor deals have yet been announced.
FIFA has not commented on revising its Club World Cup plan.
Qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are also scheduled for June 2021 in most European countries. There is currently no space in the calendar to reschedule all those games, and a reduced qualifying program will likely be considered.
However, any cuts in national team matches will impact member federations’ revenue and centralized broadcasting deals managed by UEFA.

