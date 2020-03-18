You are here

  • Home
  • STC to bear the cost of SME services suspension

STC to bear the cost of SME services suspension

Short Url

https://arab.news/jtgwa

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

STC to bear the cost of SME services suspension

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

STC has announced that it will bear the cost of the temporary suspension fees for SME services on behalf of enterprises that wish to temporarily suspend their services until the end of April. The telecom operator has also said that it will double the data capacity for its Quicknet prepaid packages without any additional charges.
These steps are in response to the Saudi government’s directives to mitigate the financial impacts that may affect this vital sector in light of the current measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, and as part of the work-from-home initiatives launched in cooperation with a number of government, private, and distance education entities.
“STC has taken this step to support the educational process and enable employees of government and private entities to fulfill their work duties in light of the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to address the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19), which include suspending all educational institutions, and urging many entities to work remotely,” the telecom giant said.

HIGHLIGHT

The data capacity of the Quicknet 10 GB, 50 GB and 100 GB packages has been automatically doubled, without requiring any additional fees.

“STC has doubled the internet data bundles during this period as a response to the growing need for data at the moment, especially with the majority of customers relying more on managing many of their daily affairs remotely through the internet. STC stresses its commitment to meeting the customers’ growing needs by providing them with quality communication services that suit their lifestyles.”
The data capacity of the Quicknet 10 GB, 50 GB and 100 GB packages has been automatically doubled, without requiring any additional fees. Existing or new Quicknet prepaid customers can benefit from this offer until May 16.
The company recently launched digital solutions to facilitate access to a number of online educational and health platforms for free and without consuming any data, as part of the company’s heightened sense of social responsibility.

Topics: STC

HPE launches as-a-service 5G portfolio in KSA

Issa Al-Khamees, managing director Saudi Arabia, HPE.
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

HPE launches as-a-service 5G portfolio in KSA

Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has launched its as-a-service 5G portfolio in the Kingdom. With Saudi Arabia being fully prepared to launch 5G services Kingdom-wide, HPE’s new portfolio of as-a-service offerings is poised to help telecommunications companies build and deploy open 5G networks in the Kingdom.
“The launch of the as-a-service 5G portfolio in Saudi Arabia marks a significant contribution by HPE in realizing the digital transformation goals specified in the Saudi Vision 2030,” said Issa Al-Khamees, managing director Saudi Arabia, HPE. “We signed an agreement with Zain last year to support Zain’s pioneering work to bring 5G connectivity to the Kingdom, and Zain is the only telecommunications company in the region that has deployed a full scale 5G network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This further reinforces HPE’s commitment to positively contribute to the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.”
HPE’s edge-to-cloud, platform as-a-service strategy can help telcos capitalize on the 5G opportunity, by leveraging a cloud-native software stack for 5G core, optimized telco core and edge infrastructure blueprints, and Wi-Fi 6 enabled services. Built on open and interoperable platforms combined with carrier grade infrastructure and modular software components, the portfolio of offerings allows telcos to incorporate more automation, become more agile, and deploy new 5G services faster across the telco core, the telco edge and into the enterprise.

Latest updates

Hundreds of women in India brave virus threat to protest citizenship law
STC to bear the cost of SME services suspension
HPE launches as-a-service 5G portfolio in KSA
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange closes trading halls
What We Are Reading Today: Music by the Numbers - From Pythagoras to Schoenberg

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.