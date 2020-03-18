STC to bear the cost of SME services suspension

STC has announced that it will bear the cost of the temporary suspension fees for SME services on behalf of enterprises that wish to temporarily suspend their services until the end of April. The telecom operator has also said that it will double the data capacity for its Quicknet prepaid packages without any additional charges.

These steps are in response to the Saudi government’s directives to mitigate the financial impacts that may affect this vital sector in light of the current measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, and as part of the work-from-home initiatives launched in cooperation with a number of government, private, and distance education entities.

“STC has taken this step to support the educational process and enable employees of government and private entities to fulfill their work duties in light of the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to address the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19), which include suspending all educational institutions, and urging many entities to work remotely,” the telecom giant said.

“STC has doubled the internet data bundles during this period as a response to the growing need for data at the moment, especially with the majority of customers relying more on managing many of their daily affairs remotely through the internet. STC stresses its commitment to meeting the customers’ growing needs by providing them with quality communication services that suit their lifestyles.”

The data capacity of the Quicknet 10 GB, 50 GB and 100 GB packages has been automatically doubled, without requiring any additional fees. Existing or new Quicknet prepaid customers can benefit from this offer until May 16.

The company recently launched digital solutions to facilitate access to a number of online educational and health platforms for free and without consuming any data, as part of the company’s heightened sense of social responsibility.