Investcorp acquires Coca-Cola Belgium HQ for $98m

 Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, has announced that its European real estate business has entered the Belgium market through the acquisition of The Bridge, a single-let office and research and development (R&D) asset located in Brussels. Investcorp has acquired 100 percent of the property from a wholly owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company for 88 million euros ($98 million) through a sale and 10-year leaseback transaction.
The property serves as The Coca-Cola Company’s Belgian headquarters, housing its marketing and R&D functions. Upon completion, the property will be 100 percent occupied by Coca-Cola and several of its existing sub-tenants. The acquisition represents Investcorp’s first sale and leaseback real estate transaction in Europe.
Located in southwest Brussels, The Bridge offers convenient access to major European cities, including Paris and London via train. Built in 2001, the property comprises three interconnected buildings, which provide 35,300 square meters of office and R&D space. The local area is also set to benefit from the Belgian government’s new “Canal Plan,” which is the largest urban development plan in the Brussels region, consisting of a new mixed neighborhood of commercial and residential properties.
The purchase of The Bridge follows Investcorp’s recent acquisitions of a multi-let office complex in Munich, Germany, for 73 million euros and the acquisition of a grade A office property in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, for 50 million euros.
Yasser Bajsair, managing director at Investcorp for the Saudi Arabia market, said: “With growing and active real estate markets, we believe that now is an ideal time to expand our real estate platform in the Benelux region. We are excited to enter the Belgian market with a high-quality property and tenant in Coca-Cola.
Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on targeting properties that we believe are positioned to generate strong cash-flows while offering additional upside potential.”

STC has announced that it will bear the cost of the temporary suspension fees for SME services on behalf of enterprises that wish to temporarily suspend their services until the end of April. The telecom operator has also said that it will double the data capacity for its Quicknet prepaid packages without any additional charges.
These steps are in response to the Saudi government’s directives to mitigate the financial impacts that may affect this vital sector in light of the current measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, and as part of the work-from-home initiatives launched in cooperation with a number of government, private, and distance education entities.
“STC has taken this step to support the educational process and enable employees of government and private entities to fulfill their work duties in light of the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to address the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19), which include suspending all educational institutions, and urging many entities to work remotely,” the telecom giant said.

“STC has doubled the internet data bundles during this period as a response to the growing need for data at the moment, especially with the majority of customers relying more on managing many of their daily affairs remotely through the internet. STC stresses its commitment to meeting the customers’ growing needs by providing them with quality communication services that suit their lifestyles.”
The data capacity of the Quicknet 10 GB, 50 GB and 100 GB packages has been automatically doubled, without requiring any additional fees. Existing or new Quicknet prepaid customers can benefit from this offer until May 16.
The company recently launched digital solutions to facilitate access to a number of online educational and health platforms for free and without consuming any data, as part of the company’s heightened sense of social responsibility.

