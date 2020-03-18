Dubai suspends issuance of business permits until March 31

DUBAI: Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) has suspended the issuance of all business events’ permits, covering conferences, exhibitions and meetings, across the emirate until March 31 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

In a circular, the Dubai DED said that: “In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the Department of Economic Development in Dubai temporarily pauses the issuance of all business events’ permits, including conferences, exhibitions and meetings, until the end of March 2020.”

UAE health authorities on late Tuesday reported 15 new cases of coronavirus, bringing to 113 the total infection tally in the UAE.

Mall operator Majid Al Futtaim late Tuesday announced an adjustment in the timings of all Dubai shopping malls they operate, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira and City Centre Al Shindagha.

“Our doors will open from 12:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. starting March 18th, 2020 – excluding Carrefour UAE and pharmacies which will remain open as per their original schedule. Your safety is our concern,” Majid Al Futtaim posted at Mall of the Emirates’ Facebook page.