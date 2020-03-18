You are here

Dubai suspends issuance of business permits until March 31

Majid Al Futtaim, while operates shopping centers including Mall of the Emirates, reduced operating hours as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. (AFP)
DUBAI: Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) has suspended the issuance of all business events’ permits, covering conferences, exhibitions and meetings, across the emirate until March 31 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

In a circular, the Dubai DED said that: “In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the Department of Economic Development in Dubai temporarily pauses the issuance of all business events’ permits, including conferences, exhibitions and meetings, until the end of March 2020.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. في إطار التدابير الاحترازية الرامية لتحقيق أعلى مستويات الصحة والسلامة للمجتمع، توقف اقتصادية دبي ، إصدار جميع التصاريح لفعاليات الأعمال (المؤتمرات، المعارض، الاجتماعات) في الإمارة بشكل مؤقت حتى نهاية شهر مارس 2020. In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, Dubai Economy temporarily pauses the issuance of all business events’ permits (conferences, exhibitions, meetings) till the end of March 2020. @ded_brl #الإمارات #دبي #اقتصادية_دبي ‏#UAE #Dubai #DubaiEconomy #DubaiDED #DED ‏#DepartmentOfEconomicDevelopment #Economy

A post shared by Dubai Economy (@dubai_ded) on

 

UAE health authorities on late Tuesday reported 15 new cases of coronavirus, bringing to 113 the total infection tally in the UAE.

Mall operator Majid Al Futtaim late Tuesday announced an adjustment in the timings of all Dubai shopping malls they operate, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira and City Centre Al Shindagha.

“Our doors will open from 12:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. starting March 18th, 2020 – excluding Carrefour UAE and pharmacies which will remain open as per their original schedule. Your safety is our concern,” Majid Al Futtaim posted at Mall of the Emirates’ Facebook page.

DUBAI: The UAE two major bourses are implementing a tighter limit down cap of listed securities starting Wednesday as a precaution against market volatility because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) earlier imposed a 5 percent limit down cap, from 10 percent previously, while the limit up cap remained on its current level of 15 percent.

Some shares may be allowed to drop as much as 7 percent as per evaluative criteria subject to SCA’s approval, according to the decision issued by UAE economy minister Sultan bin Saeed Al-Mansouri, who is also chairman of SCA, in a bid to mitigate market losses amid a free fall in share prices on coronavirus concerns.

