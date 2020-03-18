You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian president rejects criticism of coronavirus response

Iranian president rejects criticism of coronavirus response

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the government was ‘straightforward’ with the nation, saying it announced the coronavirus outbreak as soon as it learned about it on February 19. (Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6unv

Updated 18 March 2020
AP

Iranian president rejects criticism of coronavirus response

  • Iran has been the hardest hit country in the region, with nearly 1,000 dead
  • Iranian leadership said that ‘millions’ could die if people keep traveling and ignore health guidance
Updated 18 March 2020
AP

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday defended his government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the face of widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may have even covered up initial cases before infections rapidly spread across the country.
Iran has been the hardest hit country in the region, with nearly 1,000 dead and roughly 90 percent of the over 18,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the Middle East. Its leadership announced Tuesday that “millions” could die in the Islamic Republic if people keep traveling and ignore health guidance.
In a speech to his Cabinet, Rouhani said the government was “straightforward” with the nation, saying it announced the outbreak as soon as it learned about it on Feb. 19.
“We spoke to people in an honest way. We had no delay,” he added.
The government has come under heavy criticism for what has been seen as a slow and inadequate response. For weeks, government officials implored clerics to shut down crowded holy shrines to stymie the spread of the virus. The government finally closed the shrines this week.
“It was difficult of course to shut down mosques and holy sites, but we did it. It was a religious duty to do it,” Rouhani said.
The outbreak has cast a shadow over the Persian New Year, Nowruz, a normally joyous holiday that begins on Friday. Health officials have urged the public to avoid travel and crowded places. But many seem to be ignoring the warnings, raising the risk of further outbreaks.
Some food markets in the capital, Tehran, were still packed on Wednesday, and highways were crowded with traffic as families traveled between cities. Iran also announced it would close mosques for communal Friday prayers for a third consecutive week.

Topics: China Coronavirus Iran

Related

Middle-East
Iran prohibits ‘unnecessary’ travel as expert warns ‘millions’ could die
Middle-East
Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners amid coronavirus

UAE stops issuing visas on arrival and bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus

Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

UAE stops issuing visas on arrival and bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus

  • UAE suspended the issuance of new entry visas on March 17
  • The country also said that it had banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears
Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will temporarily stop issuing visas on arrival starting March 19, the country’s embassy in London tweeted on Tuesday.

“Please be advised that the temporary suspension of issuing visas upon arrival is applicable to all countries,” the press office at the Emirati Embassy in London told Arab News.

The tweet included a link to all the countries who can get a visa on arrival.

The UK government told citizens that visas on arrivals have been suspended to the UAE, on their travel advisory website. The new travel regulation does not apply to UAE citizens and residents, who may be tested upon arrival and asked to self-isolate or be quarantined.

Australia’s Ambassador to the UAE Heidi Venamore tweeted that “UAE will suspend issuing all visas on arrival, including for Australians.”

The UAE had already issued a temporary suspension of entry visas into the country effective March 17 however have exempted some countries from the ban and diplomatic passports. 

The UAE also said on Wednesday that it had banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Topics: UAE United Arab Emirates China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Middle-East
Iran reports largest spike in coronavirus fatalities as 147 more die
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East coronavirus cases continue to rise

Latest updates

Science and technology city, telecom company support distance learning at universities in Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus
Saudi Arabia's KACST and ITC support distance learning at universities
Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets up fundraiser for Italian hospitals battling coronavirus pandemic
Harrow School in London closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus
Dublin’s Croke Park stadium is now virus drive-thru testing site

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.