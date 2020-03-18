You are here

Oman central bank to offer $20bn extra liquidity

A picture taken on June 21, 2017, shows the logo of the Oman's Central Bank in Muscat. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 March 2020
Reuters

  • The central bank has asked banks to cut banking fees, adjust their capital and credit ratios
DUBAI: Oman’s central bank is preparing to provide some 8 billion Omani rial ($20.8 billion) in extra liquidity to banks as one of several measures aimed at supporting the economy, state TV reported, as coronavirus fears escalate in the Gulf region.
The central bank has asked banks to cut banking fees, adjust their capital and credit ratios, and allow repayment postponements for up to six months, particularly for small and medium enterprises, the state news agency said separately.
It asked to facilitate lending in sectors affected by the coronavirus, including health care, travel and tourism. ($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)

UAE stops issuing visas on arrival and bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus

Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

  • UAE suspended the issuance of new entry visas on March 17
  • The country also said that it had banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will temporarily stop issuing visas on arrival starting March 19, the country’s embassy in London tweeted on Tuesday.

“Please be advised that the temporary suspension of issuing visas upon arrival is applicable to all countries,” the press office at the Emirati Embassy in London told Arab News.

The tweet included a link to all the countries who can get a visa on arrival.

The UK government told citizens that visas on arrivals have been suspended to the UAE, on their travel advisory website. The new travel regulation does not apply to UAE citizens and residents, who may be tested upon arrival and asked to self-isolate or be quarantined.

Australia’s Ambassador to the UAE Heidi Venamore tweeted that “UAE will suspend issuing all visas on arrival, including for Australians.”

The UAE had already issued a temporary suspension of entry visas into the country effective March 17 however have exempted some countries from the ban and diplomatic passports. 

The UAE also said on Wednesday that it had banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

