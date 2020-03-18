You are here

UAE stops issuing visas on arrival and bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus

The new travel regulation does not apply to UAE citizens and residents, who may be tested upon arrival and asked to self-isolate or be quarantined. (File/AFP)
UAE stops issuing visas on arrival and bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus

  • UAE suspended the issuance of new entry visas on March 17
  • The country also said that it had banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will temporarily stop issuing visas on arrival starting March 19, the country’s embassy in London tweeted on Tuesday.

“Please be advised that the temporary suspension of issuing visas upon arrival is applicable to all countries,” the press office at the Emirati Embassy in London told Arab News.

The tweet included a link to all the countries who can get a visa on arrival.

The UK government told citizens that visas on arrivals have been suspended to the UAE, on their travel advisory website. The new travel regulation does not apply to UAE citizens and residents, who may be tested upon arrival and asked to self-isolate or be quarantined.

Australia’s Ambassador to the UAE Heidi Venamore tweeted that “UAE will suspend issuing all visas on arrival, including for Australians.”

The UAE had already issued a temporary suspension of entry visas into the country effective March 17 however have exempted some countries from the ban and diplomatic passports. 

The UAE also said on Wednesday that it had banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Iran reports largest spike in coronavirus fatalities as 147 more die

Iran reports largest spike in coronavirus fatalities as 147 more die

  • The rise in deaths comes as the number of cases continues to grow each day
  • ealth officials have urged the public to avoid travel and crowded places
TEHRAN: Iran reported its single biggest jump in deaths from the new coronavirus on Wednesday, saying that another 147 had died in a nearly 15 percent spike that raises the death toll to 1,135 people nationwide.
It marks the biggest 24-hour rise in deaths since officials first acknowledged cases of the virus in Iran in mid-February.
The rise in deaths comes as the number of cases continues to grow each day, with some 17,361 people having been infection nationwide, according to a briefing Wednesday by Iran’s deputy health minister, Alireza Raisi.
The outbreak has cast a shadow over the Persian New Year, Nowruz, a normally joyous holiday that begins on Friday. Health officials have urged the public to avoid travel and crowded places. But many seem to be ignoring the warnings, raising the risk of further outbreaks.
Some food markets in the capital, Tehran, were still packed on Wednesday, and highways were crowded with traffic as families traveled between cities. Iran also announced it would close mosques for communal Friday prayers for a third consecutive week.
Raisi criticized people for not adhering to the warnings, saying on national television the virus is very serious. “This is not a good situation at all,” he said as he implored people to stay home.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday defended his government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the face of of widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may have even covered up initial cases before infections rapidly spread across the country.
In a speech to his Cabinet, Rouhani said the government was “straightforward” with the nation, saying it announced the outbreak as soon as it learned about it on Feb. 19.
“We spoke to people in an honest way. We had no delay,” he added.
The government has come under heavy criticism for what has been seen as a slow and inadequate response. For weeks, government officials implored clerics to shut down crowded holy shrines to stymie the spread of the virus. The government finally closed the shrines this week.
“It was difficult of course to shut down mosques and holy sites, but we did it. It was a religious duty to do it,” Rouhani said.

