UAE stops issuing visas on arrival and bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will temporarily stop issuing visas on arrival starting March 19, the country’s embassy in London tweeted on Tuesday.

“Please be advised that the temporary suspension of issuing visas upon arrival is applicable to all countries,” the press office at the Emirati Embassy in London told Arab News.

The tweet included a link to all the countries who can get a visa on arrival.

NEW: #UAE takes extra steps to combat the spread of #COVID19 that will affect travellers from the UK: - from March 19 no visas on arrival will be issued until further notice. UAE residents are not affected. See list of visa on arrival countries here: https://t.co/RstTFXJ0q1 — UAE Embassy UK (@UAEEmbassyUK) March 18, 2020

The UK government told citizens that visas on arrivals have been suspended to the UAE, on their travel advisory website. The new travel regulation does not apply to UAE citizens and residents, who may be tested upon arrival and asked to self-isolate or be quarantined.

Australia’s Ambassador to the UAE Heidi Venamore tweeted that “UAE will suspend issuing all visas on arrival, including for Australians.”

From 19 March, the #UAE will suspend issuing all visas on arrival, including for Australians. Australians living in the UAE with existing resident visas are not affected. #AusInUAE #Australia #COVID2019 @Smartraveller pic.twitter.com/YuzoJDK2cA — Heidi Venamore PSM (@AusAmbUAE) March 18, 2020

The UAE had already issued a temporary suspension of entry visas into the country effective March 17 however have exempted some countries from the ban and diplomatic passports.

The UAE also said on Wednesday that it had banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.