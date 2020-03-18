You are here

Dublin’s Croke Park stadium is now virus drive-thru testing site

Croke Park is the 28th biggest stadium in the world by crowd capacity. (Getty Images)
Updated 18 March 2020
AFP

  • Once fully operational the test site is expected to handle an average of eight cars every 15 minutes, seven days a week, for 12 hours a day
  • Irish pubs, schools and universities have been closed until 29 March to stem the spread of COVID-19
DUBLIN: Ireland’s biggest sports stadium is now serving as a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Ireland’s health service said Wednesday.
“Croke Park is one of the designated testing centers for north Dublin,” a spokeswoman for the Health Service Executive (HSE) said.
Testing at the arena by appointment only began on Tuesday.
The 80,000 capacity Croke Park in central Dublin is usually reserved for fans of Irish sports hurling and Gaelic football.
Once fully operational the test site is expected to handle an average of eight cars every 15 minutes, seven days a week, for 12 hours a day.
Irish pubs, schools and universities have been closed until 29 March to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Gatherings of more than 100 people have also been restricted and “social distancing” measures — including working from home — are highly recommended.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned there were likely to be 15,000 cases of coronavirus in Ireland by the end of March, and that the crisis could last into the summer months.
“This is the calm before the storm — before the surge,” he warned in a St. Patrick’s Day address to the nation as it celebrated its patron saint.
“We will get through this and we will prevail.”
Ireland has thus far suffered two deaths from the coronavirus and has 292 confirmed cases according to department of health figures updated late Tuesday.

French police impose over 4,000 fines for violating lockdown rules

Updated 51 sec ago
AFP

French police impose over 4,000 fines for violating lockdown rules

  • Interior Minister Christophe Castaner: Since this morning, we have begun procedures and 4,095 people were booked (for violating the rules)
  • Castaner: Our aim to is to protect the French. The best way to protect lives is to stay at home
Updated 51 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French police handed out over 4,000 fines Wednesday to people for violating an order to stay at home, on the first full day of a lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
“Since this morning, we have begun procedures and 4,095 people were booked (for violating the rules),” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told TF1 television. “The fine was €35 yesterday, and now from today is €135 ($147) and it can go up to €375. It should be a factor that dissuades people,” he added.
From midday on Tuesday, people in France have been unable to go outside except on essential trips, for which they must sign a document stating where they are going.
“Our aim to is to protect the French. The best way to protect lives is to stay at home,” he said.
Asked about the fact the many French across the country were still taking walks and even jogging, Castaner said this was permitted so long as people went outside alone.
Announcing the lockdown on Monday, President Emmanuel Macron said exercise was permitted, in contrast to the even tighter regimes in Italy and Spain.
“People are not going to stay cooped up, especially those who are not going to work, for the next fortnight. But please avoid doing it in a group,” Castaner said.
“This is discipline and a civic mentality. If needed we will be rigorous and will sanction people,” he warned.
Asked to comment on a group of three French shown in a TF1 report doing meditation and yoga on a beach, he said this was okay but they should not sit so close together.
“Most of the French have been responsible and have changed their behavior. But there are a minority behaving in a dangerous way,” he added.

