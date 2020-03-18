You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Health Ministry announces 67 new cases of coronavirus

Saudi Health Ministry announces 67 new cases of coronavirus

A Saudi man, wearing a protective mask as a precaution against COVID-19 coronavirus disease, walks with his wife along Tahlia street in the centre of the capital Riyadh on March 15, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9s3r5

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Health Ministry announces 67 new cases of coronavirus

  • 45 cases arrived from UK, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland, France, Indonesia and Iraq
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry announced 67 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Kingdom to 238. 

The ministry said that highest number among the newly recorded cases was 45 arrivals to Saudi Arabia during the past two days.

These cases arrived from UK, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland, France, Indonesia and Iraq. 

They were immediately isolated from the airport and taken into quarantine, a statement from the Saudi Press Agency said. 

It said that 11 cases were individuals who were in contact with previously recorded coronavirus cases. They are also under investigation.

The ministry explained that the 67 cases were distributed as follows: 19 in Riyadh, 23 in the Eastern Province, 13 in Jeddah, 11 in Makkah, and one case in Assir. 

The ministry said the total number of coronavirus cases in the kingdom has reached 238, six of whom have recovered, and the rest are still undergoing treatment. One case is in critical condition. 

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Sport
Sport cancellations indicative of uncertain times due to coronavirus

Saudi crown prince discusses coronavirus updates with Merkel over phone

Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

Saudi crown prince discusses coronavirus updates with Merkel over phone

Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday regarding ways to confront coronavirus.

The leaders  also spoke over phone about Saudi Arabia’s bid to hold a virtual G20 summit to agree on policies that shall safeguard the economy from the impact of the coronavirus spread.

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Germany

Latest updates

Saudi Health Ministry announces 67 new cases of coronavirus
Sport cancellations indicative of uncertain times due to coronavirus
Pakistan’s southern Sindh province locks down amid surge in coronavirus cases 
World virus infections pass 200,000, Europe’s borders jammed
Saudi media personalities launch coronavirus campaign for foreign workers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.