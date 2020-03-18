Saudi Health Ministry announces 67 new cases of coronavirus

RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry announced 67 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Kingdom to 238.

The ministry said that highest number among the newly recorded cases was 45 arrivals to Saudi Arabia during the past two days.

These cases arrived from UK, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland, France, Indonesia and Iraq.

They were immediately isolated from the airport and taken into quarantine, a statement from the Saudi Press Agency said.

It said that 11 cases were individuals who were in contact with previously recorded coronavirus cases. They are also under investigation.

The ministry explained that the 67 cases were distributed as follows: 19 in Riyadh, 23 in the Eastern Province, 13 in Jeddah, 11 in Makkah, and one case in Assir.

The ministry said the total number of coronavirus cases in the kingdom has reached 238, six of whom have recovered, and the rest are still undergoing treatment. One case is in critical condition.