Houthi court sentences 19 army officers to death

Houthi militia broke into three houses owned by Saleh Al-Sanabani, Abdul Kareem Al-Aslami and Abdul Wahab Maoudha. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Generals are accused of working in collusion with the Saudi-led coalition
  • The UN human rights office has called on Houthis to scrap death penalties and house raids
AL-MUKALLA: A court inside Houthi-controlled Sanaa has handed down death sentences to 19 army officers loyal to the legitimate government.

The ruling is the latest decision in a series of death penalties by the Iran-backed Houthis against their political and military opponents.

Lawyers in Sanaa said that the Specialized Criminal Court on Tuesday accused the generals of working in collusion with the Saudi-led coalition. 

The sentenced generals are Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer, Defense Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Maqdashi, the commander of Aden-based 4th Military Region Fadhel Hassan and other army generals who are commanding battles against the Houthis.

The same Houthi-controlled court recently sentenced 35 lawmakers to death for switching sides and supporting the Saudi-led coalition and the internationally recognized government. 

The court ordered executing the MPs in addition to seizing their properties in Sanaa and other areas in northern Yemen.

Yemeni activists say that armed rebels storm houses in Sanaa owned by MPs who fled the city after the Houthi takeover in late 2014.  SAM Organization for Human Rights and Liberties said the Houthi militia broke into three houses owned by Saleh Al-Sanabani, Abdul Kareem Al-Aslami and Abdul Wahab Maoudha.

Nabiel Al-Osaidi, a senior member of the Yemen Journalist Syndicate and a rights activist, told Arab News that rebels broke into the house of Al-Sanabani where they asked his family to leave and seized two laptops before vandalizing furniture.

“Houthis enrich themselves by seizing opponents’ properties. They can rent them, live in them or use them for blackmailing opponents,” Al-Osaidi said.

The UN human rights office has called on Houthis to scrap death penalties and house raids. “We are extremely concerned by the overall conduct of the trial and that it is politically motivated, as well as its failure to comply with international norms and standards,” human rights spokesperson Liz Throssell said at a press conference in Geneva on March 6.

On the battlefields, Houthis continue to press ahead with their offensive on government troops in the central province of Marib in an attempt to seize control of a strategic military base in Serwah. Yemen’s Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that as many as 60 Houthis were killed and dozens injured or captured when loyalist forces pushed back a Houthi assault on Kawfal military base in Marib.

State TV quoted army soldiers as saying that waves of Houthi fighters pushed towards the base following heavy shelling in an attempt to break through the army’s lines of defense.

Yemeni Army generals hailed the Saudi-led coalition warplanes that targeted Houthi reinforcements, which enabled government forces to repel the attack on the base.

In the neighboring Baydha province, Brig. Hussein Ahmad Al-Nagah, the commander of 117 Infantry Brigade, said that as many as 50 Houthis were killed and many others injured in heavy fighting in the Qania region.

Yemeni state TV showed bodies of Houthi fighters carried on trucks as soldiers shelled their positions with cannons, anti-aircraft guns and rockets.

DUBAI: Middle Eastern states continue to adopt new regulations restricting movement in and out of their countries as the COVID-19 pandemic endures.

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday announced that residents who are outside the country would be temporarily stopped from returning to the country and banned nationals from traveling abroad.

Hospitals in Oman put non-urgent and routine cases on hold to free up capacity for coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, Beijing was hit by a record number of imported cases of the coronavirus as new local transmissions in China fell to zero.
It was the first time since the virus took hold late last year in Hubei province – including the city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak – that China has recorded no locally transmitted cases.

05:33 – French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday gave his full backing for the European Central Bank's (ECB) latest monetary stimulus measures aimed at helping the euro zone fight the global coronavirus crisis.
“Full support for the exceptional measures taken this evening by the ECB. It is now up to us, the European states, to step up to the plate via our budgetary interventions and to show a bigger financial solidarity at the heart of the euro zone,” wrote Macron on Twitter.

05:24 – Jordan has started closing down Amman and other governorates. 

05:10 – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country’s border would be closed for foreigners from midnight on Thursday, but citizens and permanent residents can still return.

05:02 – Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison said a travel ban will be placed on non-residents and non-Australian citizens, effective Friday at 9p.m. local time, as an overwhelming number of cases of coronavirus have come from overseas.

04:13 – The United States is suspending routine visa services in most countries because of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department announced late Wednesday.
It said embassies and consulates in “most countries worldwide ... will cancel all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments as of March 18, 2020.”
It did not specify which countries would be exempted from the suspension, which was in response to “worldwide challenges” related to the deadly pandemic.

03:52 – Australia’s biggest airline Qantas said it would halt all international flights and suspend 20,000 staff in response to the coronavirus pandemic, days after the island nation’s other main carrier Virgin shut its overseas routes.

 

 

03:36 – Two US lawmakers including a Florida representative on Wednesday became the first members of Congress to announce they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart’s office said in a statement that “just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19.”
The Republican who represents part of Miami follows that city's Mayor Francis Suarez, who announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus last week.

03:11 – Sub-Saharan Africa has recorded its first COVID-19 death, which was a high-ranking politician in Burkina Faso.

23:33 – Kuwait health ministry has banned social gatherings including weddings and celebrations with to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 in the country, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

23:03 – Algeria’s Health Ministry recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus and one death, bringing the total number of infections to 72 and deaths to 6. The ministry has reported a total of 36 recoveries so far.

20:41 – Oman’s Health Ministry reported 6 new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number to 39.

