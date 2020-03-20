You are here

Gulf markets hammered by oil price plunge and virus shutdowns

Tadawul is down 18 percent since the start of the month. (AFP)
Updated 20 March 2020
AFP

  • The Saudi Tadawul market — has slumped about 18 percent since the start of the month
  • Oil prices have slid sharply since and crashed on Wednesday to 18-year lows
DUBAI: Gulf stock markets have plunged to multi-year lows despite massive stimulus spending as the region has suffered the double blow of plummeting oil prices and sweeping coronavirus shutdowns.

Since early March, all seven bourses in the Gulf region have suffered some of their most tumultuous performances, with UAE markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as well as in Kuwait shedding over a third of their value.

The Saudi Tadawul market — the biggest bourse in the region and among the world’s top 10 — has slumped about 18 percent since the start of the month.

Saudi Aramco has dipped 12 percent since March 1 and its market value has dropped to $1.57 trillion.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Oman have announced stimulus measures worth some $85 billion in total to support their economies, with some of the cash targeted to shore up sagging stock markets.

Moody’s ratings agency said the $27.2 billion stimulus by the UAE would be helpful in that it would “limit the UAE banks’ likely material asset quality deterioration from the coronavirus outbreak.”

Gulf stocks fell steeply after the OPEC+ oil producers alliance failed to reach agreement on additional output cuts that ignited a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Oil prices have slid sharply since and crashed on Wednesday to 18-year lows.

The other blow has been the series of unprecedented shutdowns to counter the fast-spreading coronavirus, impacting air travel, closing restaurants and cinemas and shutting down government and business offices in some GCC states.

Analysts say the measures to contain the coronavirus will weigh heavily on the non-oil sector in the Middle East and North Africa.

 

Saudi monetary authority eases financial transaction restrictions to mitigate impact of COVID-19

Fahad Al-Zahrani

  • Purchase limits on Atheer enabled cards will be increased from SR100 ($27) to SR300 per transaction
  • The process does not require customers to enter a PIN code
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has issued a series of measures and guidelines for banks and financial institutions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives are designed to ease financial transactions and improve payment solutions through electronic services. Under the SAMA directives, purchase limits on Atheer enabled cards — supporting near-field communication (NFC) technology — will be increased from SR100 ($27) to SR300 per transaction without the need to enter a PIN code.

The Atheer service allows cardholders to make purchase payments in a safe, easy and fast manner by simply waving their card in front of a point of sale (PoS) terminal and the measure is aimed at avoiding customers having to make physical contact with payment machines which could be sources of infection.

In a statement the authority said that banks had been instructed to “enable customers to increase PoS purchase limits through reliable channels, and make all money transfers made in Saudi riyals between banks operating in the Kingdom via SARIE (the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express system) free of charge.”

Faisal Al-Mana, director of financial awareness at SAMA, told Arab News that banks had also been asked to limit the number of working branches where online services could not be provided.

He said the authority was continuously monitoring the situation and working with other government bodies over the crisis.

“Up to now, the necessary measures have been taken. We will keep an eye on any further developments,” he said.

Based on guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, SAMA officials have instructed banks to check the temperatures of customers entering their premises, provide sanitizers, and equip staff with necessary safety products.

The authority recently decided to suspend freezes on client bank accounts for 30 days in specific situations, such as the expiration of identification documents, failure to meet the requirements of knowing your customer, and changing the account status to inactive due to a lack of banking transactions.

The authority posted a series of tweets in Arabic, English, Tagalog and Urdu about the measures and new online services offered to bank users in the Kingdom.

