UAE helps evacuate South Korean nationals from Iran

Abu Dhabi suspends tourism activities to prevent spread of coronavirus

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s tourism department has suspended sea cruises, desert camps, safaris and floating restaurants on Thursday evening, as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

“The suspension of activities and services comes into force with immediate effect and will be in place until further notice,” according to a statement by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The department said it will monitor tour operators to ensure the ban is implemented, and will impose penalties to those who will not comply.