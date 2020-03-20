UAE helps evacuate South Korean nationals from Iran

DUBAI: The UAE helped evacuate 80 people from Iran including 74 South Koreans and six Iranian family members, a step the country has taken in response to a request by the South Korean government due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Islamic Republic.
Passengers were transported from Tehran on Wednesday on a chartered flight to Dubai’s Al-Maktoum International Airport. The evacuees then took an Asiana Airlines flight to Incheon International Airport in South Korea.
The evacuation took place in coordination with government authorities and the UAE’s civil aviation body, state news agency WAM reported.
The UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha discussed in a phone call on March 9 bilateral relations and efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
