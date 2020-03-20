Belgium passes 2,000 coronavirus cases, deaths mount

Hong Kong sees 48 new cases of coronavirus, bulk of infections imported

HONG KONG: Hong Kong said on Friday it had recorded 48 new cases of coronavirus, a one-day record, as the city hunkers down to deal with a flood of people returning from overseas who are infected with the virus.

The number brings the total of confirmed cases in the global financial hub to 256. Of the confirmed new cases, 36 had overseas travel records, the government said.