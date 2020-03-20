BRUSSELS: The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Belgium surged past 2,000 on Friday and the number of deaths attributed to the disease COVID-19 jumped by by 16 to 37.
According to the country’s national crisis center, 462 new confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, bringing the total to 2,257 in a country of 11.4 million people.
Belgium passes 2,000 coronavirus cases, deaths mount
Short Url
https://arab.news/ww3dx
Updated 5 sec ago
Belgium passes 2,000 coronavirus cases, deaths mount
- 462 new confirmed cases of the virus have been reported
BRUSSELS: The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Belgium surged past 2,000 on Friday and the number of deaths attributed to the disease COVID-19 jumped by by 16 to 37.