Belgium passes 2,000 coronavirus cases, deaths mount

Soldiers patrol central station before Belgium imposes a lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease in Brussels. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

  • 462 new confirmed cases of the virus have been reported
BRUSSELS: The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Belgium surged past 2,000 on Friday and the number of deaths attributed to the disease COVID-19 jumped by by 16 to 37.
According to the country’s national crisis center, 462 new confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, bringing the total to 2,257 in a country of 11.4 million people.

Hong Kong sees 48 new cases of coronavirus, bulk of infections imported

Hong Kong sees 48 new cases of coronavirus, bulk of infections imported

  • Number brings the total of confirmed cases in the global financial hub to 256
HONG KONG: Hong Kong said on Friday it had recorded 48 new cases of coronavirus, a one-day record, as the city hunkers down to deal with a flood of people returning from overseas who are infected with the virus.
The number brings the total of confirmed cases in the global financial hub to 256. Of the confirmed new cases, 36 had overseas travel records, the government said.

