Iran, France agree on release of prisoners, Iranian judiciary website

DUBAI: Iran and France have agreed to release a French citizen held in Iran, and an Iranian detained in France on charges linked to violating US sanctions against Tehran, the Iranian judiciary said on its website on Friday.

France has released Jalal Ruhollahnejad, an Iranian engineer wanted by US authorities over sanctions charges, the website said, adding that Iran was releasing a French citizen, without naming the Frenchman.

Separately, the YJC news website said the Frenchman being released was researcher Roland Marchal who was held in Iran on security charges.