You are here

  • Home
  • Iran, France agree on release of prisoners, Iranian judiciary website

Iran, France agree on release of prisoners, Iranian judiciary website

Iran and France have agreed to release a French citizen held in Iran, and an Iranian detained in France on charges linked to violating US sanctions against Tehran. (File/Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ma2e8

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

Iran, France agree on release of prisoners, Iranian judiciary website

  • France has released Jalal Ruhollahnejad, an Iranian engineer wanted by US authorities over sanctions charges
  • Iran was releasing a French citizen, without naming the Frenchman
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran and France have agreed to release a French citizen held in Iran, and an Iranian detained in France on charges linked to violating US sanctions against Tehran, the Iranian judiciary said on its website on Friday.
France has released Jalal Ruhollahnejad, an Iranian engineer wanted by US authorities over sanctions charges, the website said, adding that Iran was releasing a French citizen, without naming the Frenchman.
Separately, the YJC news website said the Frenchman being released was researcher Roland Marchal who was held in Iran on security charges.

Topics: Iran France

Related

Middle-East
Iran coronavirus death toll jumps 149 to 1,433
World
France mulls UK travel ban over coronavirus

US 'enormously disappointed' by Iraq's failure to protect coalition forces

Updated 20 March 2020
Reuters

US 'enormously disappointed' by Iraq's failure to protect coalition forces

Updated 20 March 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States has been "enormously disappointed" with the Iraqi government's performance in fulfilling its obligation to protect US-led coalition forces inside the country, a senior State Department official said on Friday.
The Iraqi government has told the United States that Baghdad will investigate thoroughly and bring to justice those individuals responsible for last week's rocket attack that killed one British and two American personnel.

Topics: Iraq US

Related

Middle-East
US coalition suspends Iraq training over coronavirus
Middle-East
Rockets hit Iraq base hosting foreign troops: military

Latest updates

Iran, France agree on release of prisoners, Iranian judiciary website
As coronavirus takes emotional toll, mental health professionals brace for spike in demand
UK to pay workers' wages as economy shuts down due to coronavirus
Filthy lucre: Paper money shunned for fear of virus spread
US 'enormously disappointed' by Iraq's failure to protect coalition forces

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.