You are here

  • Home
  • Mumbai shuts down as India cases rise

Mumbai shuts down as India cases rise

A general view shows deserted roads with minimal traffic near the sea front in Mumbai on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jvbth

Updated 21 March 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Mumbai shuts down as India cases rise

  • Alarmed by an increasing number of infections in the state, Thackeray said if people did not stop flocking to local trains, the government would, in a “last resort” measure, suspend public transportation
Updated 21 March 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The western Indian state of Maharashtra imposed a partial lockdown on its main cities on Friday, including the country’s financial hub Mumbai, as the region recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases.
All offices, shops and markets in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur will remain closed until March 31, with the exception of those providing essential goods and services, the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, announced.
He appealed to private employers not to stop paying their employees’ salaries.
“Crises will come and go, but don’t stop your humanity,” Thackeray said. He did not specify whether the state would offer any financial support to suspended businesses.
Alarmed by an increasing number of infections in the state, Thackeray said if people did not stop flocking to local trains, the government would, in a “last resort” measure, suspend public transportation.
Earlier this week, Maharashtra took the drastic step of stamping the hands of people flying into state airports with waterproof ink.
“If such people go out, others can identify them as home quarantine patients. This is being done so that patients strictly observe home quarantine,” Rajesh Tope, health minister of Maharashtra, told reporters.
The decision came after 11 people in the state, who were in isolation awaiting their coronavirus test results, escaped from a Mumbai hospital.
At least 52 people have tested positive in Maharashtra — a quarter of all cases reported in India.
The Mumbai shutdown decision comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Thursday night that a nationwide one-day curfew would be in effect on Sunday.
“This curfew will be for the people and by the people of India, and will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday,” Modi said in a televised address to the nation.
During the curfew, all means of public transportation will be shut down.
Political analysts see the one-day shutdown as a way to prepare Indians for longer lockdowns in the coming future.
“Considering the experience of some of the worst-affected countries, if India wants the virus not to spread, then it will have to shut down cities and towns for a couple of weeks. The public curfew is just a step in that direction,” the Gaya-based editor of the Hindu daily Prabhat Khabar newspaper, Pawan Pratyay, told Arab News.
In his Thursday address, Modi also announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force to assess the impact of the global pandemic on the Indian economy, and advise steps to reduce its burden on the country’s financial sector.
Also on Thursday, the Indian government imposed a week-long ban on all incoming international flights, starting on Sunday.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang-rape: jail chief

Indonesia braces for coronavirus spike

Updated 23 March 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia braces for coronavirus spike

  • Experts say government measures taken are too little, too late
Updated 23 March 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: As of Sunday, Indonesia’s coronavirus (COVID-19) death rate stood at 9.3 percent, with 48 deaths reported out of 514 confirmed cases even as 29 patients recovered from the disease.

But experts warned that the number of cases could be just the tip of the iceberg. “There could be deaths caused by coronavirus that weren’t detected, so the cause of death was reported as something else such as pneumonia,” Berry Juliandi, a biologist from Bogor Agricultural University and a member of the Indonesia Young Scientists Forum, told Arab News.

“We also haven’t conducted extensive screenings. The numbers recorded so far is an indication that we can’t downplay the situation.”

He said authorities should have started preparations in January, “but here we are just beginning to prepare in March. It’s late, but I hope the government won’t downplay the situation anymore.”

The government has been under fire for its slow response to the outbreak, and for not taking the early warning signs seriously.

Its responses were initially focused more on the outbreak’s economic and tourism impact than on public health, such as announcing a plan in late February to allocate 298.5 billion Indonesian rupiahs ($19 billion) for tourism incentives, including 72 billion rupiahs for influencers.

The government had also been criticized for only assigning the Health Ministry’s research and development center to conduct tests to determine confirmed cases. But it finally decentralized testing.

Government spokesman Achmad Yurianto told a press conference on Sunday that an air force plane had arrived with 150,000 test kits from China that will be distributed to all affected areas based on the calculated risk factor. “We expect to have up to 1 million more test kits,” he added.

Yurianto said the government has converted the former 2018 Asian Games athletes’ village and a nearby five-star hotel in central Jakarta into a temporary hospital to treat patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Jakarta has thus far recorded 307 of cases nationwide, making it the country’s coronavirus epicenter. 

Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan on Friday said the capital is under a state of emergency for the next two weeks. 

He urged businesses to encourage more employees to work from home and only maintain a skeleton staff as public transportation network will have reduced fleets and operating hours.

President Joko Widodo has ruled out a lockdown as an option to curb COVID-19’s exponential growth, and said such a decision could only be taken by him, not by regional heads, despite public pressure.

Meanwhile, Doni Monardo — head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, who spearheads the national coronavirus response taskforce — said: “What we need now is people to be disciplined in social distancing, otherwise more and more people will be exposed to the virus and be infected.”

The virus has spread to 20 out of 34 provinces, including all six provinces on the densely populated Java island, where Jakarta is located and more than half of Indonesia’s 270 million population reside. 

Risk management expert Haryoko Wirjosoetomo said a city lockdown is too late now as infections have spread from Jakarta to the other five provinces on Java, and other major islands such as Bali, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua.

“The viable option would be to impose an island-wide lockdown, more importantly on islands where there are still no confirmed positive cases,” he told Arab News.

“Those islands should close their ports to visitors coming from other provinces where COVID-19 cases are found.”

The number of infections out of Indonesia’s total population so far is low compared to other countries.

But he said the risk of a higher mortality rate in Indonesia is far greater given its lack of health care facilities, especially in the eastern part of the country, where many of them are in a dire situation.

Topics: Indonesia coronavirus China Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Indonesia launches mosque disinfection campaign

Latest updates

King Salman imposes curfew across Saudi Arabia to contain COVID-19
Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain disease
French charity MSF deploys treatment center in Iran
Will the ravaging disease slow world’s conflicts — or intensify them?
‘Pandemic bonds’ prove good for investors, less so for nations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.