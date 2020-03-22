You are here

Saudi Real Estate Fund deposits over $370m for nationals

Nearly $106 million had been allocated to support the profits of subsidized real estate contracts, around $246.6 million for beneficiaries of the military support initiative and $32.4 million for the civilian support initiative. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 March 2020
Arab News

Saudi Real Estate Fund deposits over $370m for nationals

  • Nearly $106 million out of the total had been allocated to support the profits of subsidized real estate contracts
  • Since 2017, until March 2020 the fund has seen around $4.77 billion deposited in the ‘Sakani’ program
Updated 22 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Real Estate Development Fund has set aside $372.5 million in the ‘Sakani’ program for March as part of a safety net in the Kingdom for the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Speaking during a press conference by the General Supervisor of REDF Mansour bin Madhi, he said nearly $106 million had been allocated to support the profits of subsidized real estate contracts, around $246.6 million for beneficiaries of the military support initiative and $32.4 million for the civilian support initiative.

Since 2017, until March 2020 the fund has seen around $4.77 billion deposited in the ‘Sakani’ program.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) has established a dedicated COVID-19 Response Center (MCRC) to support business continuity and mitigate negative business impact as governments across the world implement measures to combat and limit the pandemic, state news agency SPA reported.
The MCRC is continuing to coordinate with more than 7,000 investors throughout the Kingdom, facilitating government support services and advising stakeholders on best practices to approach potential challenges.

Updated 22 March 2020
Arab News

Number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia jumps to more than 500

  • 72 of the newly diagnosed people were Turkish nationals
  • Kingdom has taken considerable preventative steps
Updated 22 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry reported a jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday of 119, which raises the total number in the Kingdom to 511.

Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali said that 72 of the newly diagnosed people were Turkish nationals under quarantine in the holy city of Makkah after interacting with an infected compatriot.

"We are starting to see more cases linked to interactions... We advise everyone to stay home," he told a news conference, adding that more than 4,000 people are under quarantine.

On Saturday, heads of foreign missions and senior diplomats thanked the Saudi government for the steps taken to contain the virus, with one envoy saying: “We have to fight the pandemic together at all levels.

The tally of cases in the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region now stands at more than 1,700. Bahrain reported a second death from the virus on Sunday, taking the region's total to four.

The region has expanded measures to combat the spread of the disease. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have taken considerable preventative steps including halting international flights, suspending work at most institutions and closing public venues.

Other Gulf states have expanded precautionary measures.

Oman on Sunday banned public gatherings, limited staffing at state entities and shut currency exchange shops.

Kuwait on Saturday imposed a partial curfew nationwide and extended a work suspension for two weeks. Some supermarkets are allowing only 50 shoppers at a time, a Reuters witness said.

Qatar, where 481 coronavirus cases have been recorded mostly among migrant workers, is erecting checkpoints to enforce a ban on public gatherings.

(With Reuters)

