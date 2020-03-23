You are here

Temple mosque at center of virus control dispute

A man walks inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. (AFP)
Daoud Kuttab

  • 59 people have tested positive for coronavirus in occupied Palestinian territory, including 57 in West Bank and two in Gaza
AMMAN: Palestinian Muslims have defied coronavirus control measures by holding regular public prayers in the outdoor area of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Prayers were held with worshippers keeping a safe distance from each other after worshippers rejected Israeli attempts to have Islamic waqf authorities close the mosque.
On Saturday, Israeli police visited the home of Sheik Abdel Azim Salhab, head of the Islamic Waqf Council, and issued a $1,430 fine because of the waqf’s decision to keep the mosque open.
However, waqf legal advisers say that the fine is illegal since the Israeli government has excluded religious institutions from closure orders and is permitting prayers at holy places if no more than 10 people take part.
The dispute over the Friday prayers coincides with visits by Jewish groups to the mosque area.
A leaflet distributed by Jewish campaigners told supporters: “Days such as these create a new reality on the Mount. This is the time to ascend to the Mount.” A source in the Jerusalem
waqf told Arab News that Israeli police on Sunday closed the Mughrabi Gate, which Jewish groups enter under Israeli police protection.
“After two rounds of visits by the Jewish groups, they informed us that the gate will be closed and asked us to also close the mosque’s other gates.”
However, a meeting of the waqf council on Sunday night decided to suspend public prayers at the mosque.

Ahmad Budeiri, coordinator of the Jerusalem Alliance Confronting Coronavirus, said that the top priority is to ensure people stay at home while quarantine locations are found.

Mahdi Abdul Hadi, a member of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, told Arab News that the  council will suspend prayers in Al-Aqsa mosque, while maintaining the call to prayer and ensuring guards and waqf employees continue their roles.
“Waqf guards will continue to be Al-Aqsa’s protectors,” he said.
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told Arab News that health and safety measures are being stepped up in all neighborhoods, including the old city.
“With the spread of coronavirus, it is critical to avoid public gatherings and keep a safe distance from one another,” he added.
“Based on medical orders, we need everyone to stay at home, and we need to find a hotel where we can make sure people can be quarantined,” he said.
Buderi said that several hotels are available, but it is unclear who will pay the cost of upkeep, food and medical support.
“We can’t take care of such a high bill on our own, so we need Jordan, the Palestinian government or others to help us with the high cost for quarantine,” he said.
According to the World Health Organization, 59 people have tested positive for coronavirus in occupied Palestinian territory, including 57 in West Bank and two in Gaza. The Ministry of Health said that 17 people have recovered from the illness.
Palestinians have also voiced concern about the spread of the virus in Israeli jails, especially Megiddo Prison.

BEIRUT: Lebanese troops began patrolling city streets and major roads on Sunday, setting up roadblocks and urging people to stay at home amid official warnings that the country is struggling to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

After the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 248, an increase of 18 on the previous day, Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said: “The situation is worrying. We must save ourselves, our families and our country before it is too late.”
Fahmi told people to “prepare for the worst while maintaining hope and faith that we will overcome this crisis by doing the right thing.”
Army helicopters circled Beirut and other major cities, using loudspeakers to urge people to stay home.
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said that people waiting on test results for the virus should commit to home quarantine.
“Home quarantine has become an individual and social moral responsibility, and any compromise in its implementation will expose violators to legal and criminal prosecution,” the ministry warned.
Lebanese army and security forces, together with police, set up checkpoints on major and and secondary roads to deter people from traveling. Troops are also keeping watch to prevent overcrowding in bakeries, pharmacies and grocery stores.
Fahmi told a press conference on Sunday that strict measures were taken because “some people are not complying with the necessary preventive measures to protect their relatives, families, friends, community and even their neighbors.”
He added: “Seven days ago, the government announced a general mobilization and took strict measures on all levels.
“Unfortunately, we have passed the stage of containing the coronavirus, and we will slip into the unknown if self-conviction is not present in every citizen to overcome this crisis. The law will apply to everyone, and every violation that poses a threat to public safety will be suppressed.”

Lebanon’s Interior Ministry has issued a timetable allowing shops and factories to work for short periods each day. It has also registered more than 300 cases of quarantine and closure violations.
The strict quarantine has turned Beirut and other cities into “ghost towns,” with little activity and few vehicles on the roads.
Dr. Abdul Rahman Bizri, a member of the Ministry of Health committee monitoring coronavirus, told Arab News: “The home quarantine period might be extended for a month or two. What is required is to limit social contact between people and reduce the burden on the health system.”
Bizri added: “No area is free of the epidemic and no area is fully infected. Some areas have a higher number of cases. Home quarantine aims to stop the transfer of the virus between regions.”
Prime Minister Hassan Diab issued a warning on Saturday that “the number of coronavirus cases is rising in an alarming manner, which suggests that a grave danger threatens our society.”
Claudio Cordone, director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, addressed Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and announced “a state of emergency because of coronavirus.”
UNRWA is ready to help those who need testing or treatment at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, he said.
“Lebanese Red Cross teams, in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, will transfer suspected cases inside and outside the camps to the hospital. UNRWA, with support from the Palestinian Embassy, will cover the costs of lab tests only for cases transferred via the hotline to the accredited hospital. If anyone wishes to get tested on their own, UNRWA will not cover the costs,” he said.

