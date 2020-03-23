You are here

New curbs in West Bank as first Gaza virus cases confirmed

This picture taken on March 22, 2020 shows a view of vehicles crowding in a street in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, as shoppers prepare to stock up ahead of a "mandatory quarantine" that was announced by the Palestinian Authority to take effect from later in the evening as part of measures against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Reuters

  • An Israeli blockade, supported by Egypt, has restricted cross-border movement for years, amid security concerns following the militant Hamas movement’s takeover of Gaza in 2007
Reuters

GAZA: The densely populated Gaza Strip reported its first coronavirus cases, and stay-at-home orders were announced in the occupied West Bank on Sunday as Palestinian health officials tried to limit contagion.
Two Palestinian men, one aged 79 and the other 63, tested positive after returning from Pakistan via Egypt late on Sunday.
Officials said the two patients, initially reported by authorities in Gaza to be in their 30s, were in stable condition in a quarantine area in the border town of Rafah.
“Thank God, the circle of contact wasn’t big,” said Salama Marouf, chairman of the Gaza government media office.
All those who had been in contact with the two men had also been quarantined, he said.
Schools, public markets and event halls have all been shut in Gaza over the past two weeks.
Religious authorities in Gaza and the West Bank urged people to pray at home, rather than in mosques, and not to hold traditional mourning gatherings at relatives’ homes in the event of fatalities.
The Palestinian Health Ministry listed 59 confirmed coronavirus cases in the West Bank, while Israel had 945 confirmed cases and one death.
Gaza’s 375 sq km are home to around 2 million Palestinians. Health experts say infection could spread fast among people living so close together, especially as medical supplies are scarce.

An Israeli blockade, supported by Egypt, has restricted cross-border movement for years, amid security concerns following the militant Hamas movement’s takeover of Gaza in 2007.
In the West Bank, the Palestinian government ordered people to stay home for two weeks to try to slow the spread of the virus.
Medical personnel, pharmacists, grocers and bakers were exempted. A Palestinian official said people would be allowed to shop for food.
On Saturday, Israeli authorities said they were closing borders with Gaza and the West Bank to commercial traffic, though some patients and humanitarian staff could cross.
People entering Gaza via Rafah or Israel’s Erez crossing since March 15 have been quarantined at designated facilities, the World Health Organization said, putting the number of those in isolation at 1,287. Another 2,017 are in home quarantine.
In the West Bank, more than 9,900 people were in quarantine at home or in other facilities.

Temple mosque at center of virus control dispute

A man walks inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. (AFP)
Updated 13 min 37 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Temple mosque at center of virus control dispute

  • 59 people have tested positive for coronavirus in occupied Palestinian territory, including 57 in West Bank and two in Gaza
Updated 13 min 37 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian Muslims have defied coronavirus control measures by holding regular public prayers in the outdoor area of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Prayers were held with worshippers keeping a safe distance from each other after worshippers rejected Israeli attempts to have Islamic waqf authorities close the mosque.
On Saturday, Israeli police visited the home of Sheik Abdel Azim Salhab, head of the Islamic Waqf Council, and issued a $1,430 fine because of the waqf’s decision to keep the mosque open.
However, waqf legal advisers say that the fine is illegal since the Israeli government has excluded religious institutions from closure orders and is permitting prayers at holy places if no more than 10 people take part.
The dispute over the Friday prayers coincides with visits by Jewish groups to the mosque area.
A leaflet distributed by Jewish campaigners told supporters: “Days such as these create a new reality on the Mount. This is the time to ascend to the Mount.” A source in the Jerusalem
waqf told Arab News that Israeli police on Sunday closed the Mughrabi Gate, which Jewish groups enter under Israeli police protection.
“After two rounds of visits by the Jewish groups, they informed us that the gate will be closed and asked us to also close the mosque’s other gates.”
However, a meeting of the waqf council on Sunday night decided to suspend public prayers at the mosque.

Mahdi Abdul Hadi, a member of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, told Arab News that the  council will suspend prayers in Al-Aqsa mosque, while maintaining the call to prayer and ensuring guards and waqf employees continue their roles.
“Waqf guards will continue to be Al-Aqsa’s protectors,” he said.
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told Arab News that health and safety measures are being stepped up in all neighborhoods, including the old city.
“With the spread of coronavirus, it is critical to avoid public gatherings and keep a safe distance from one another,” he added.
Ahmad Budeiri, coordinator of the Jerusalem Alliance Confronting Coronavirus, said that the top priority is to ensure people stay at home while quarantine locations are found.
“Based on medical orders, we need everyone to stay at home, and we need to find a hotel where we can make sure people can be quarantined,” he said.
Buderi said that several hotels are available, but it is unclear who will pay the cost of upkeep, food and medical support.
“We can’t take care of such a high bill on our own, so we need Jordan, the Palestinian government or others to help us with the high cost for quarantine,” he said.
According to the World Health Organization, 59 people have tested positive for coronavirus in occupied Palestinian territory, including 57 in West Bank and two in Gaza. The Ministry of Health said that 17 people have recovered from the illness.
Palestinians have also voiced concern about the spread of the virus in Israeli jails, especially Megiddo Prison.

