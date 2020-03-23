You are here

While the amount of debt issuance is likely be modest, it will put considerable market focus on Japan’s dire fiscal position. (File/AFP)
Japan to spend over $137b as virus hits economy, BOJ eyes more stimulus

Updated 23 March 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s pledge of “huge” stimulus will involve spending of at least $137 billion financed in part by deficit-covering bonds, sources say, joining global efforts to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
While the amount of debt issuance is likely be modest, it will put considerable market focus on Japan’s dire fiscal position — at a time the market rout caused by the outbreak is prodding investors to dump even safe-haven assets like government bonds in favor of cash.
“We need to come up with big, powerful economic and fiscal measures that meets the enormous magnitude of the hit from the coronavirus outbreak,” Abe told parliament on Monday.
“Depending on the situation, we’ll take measures that exceed in scale those taken after the Lehman crisis,” he said.
The Bank of Japan, too, stands ready to expand stimulus for the second straight month in April if the pandemic leads to cuts in jobs and capital expenditure big enough to derail prospects of an economic recovery, sources familiar with its thinking say.
“The key would be whether Japan’s economy can manage to bounce back, as the BOJ now projects, after a temporary slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak,” one of the sources said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
“If further monetary steps are necessary, the BOJ is ready to act. In doing so, it will take into account the expected impact from the government’s stimulus package,” the source said.
The BOJ next meets for a rate review on April 27-28.
The government is working on a package of measures to combat the widening economic fallout from the coronavirus that will involve direct fiscal spending exceeding 15 trillion yen ($137 billion), several government and ruling party lawmakers with direct knowledge of the issue said.
It will be roughly equivalent to the amount Japan spent to deal with the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Including loans and other steps that does not include direct spending, the size of the package will exceed 30 trillion yen, the officials said.
The government will lay out details of the package once parliament passes on March 27 the state budget for the fiscal year beginning in April.
Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will compile its draft stimulus package on March 30, which will serve as a basis for the government’s plan.
Given the scale of the package and expected declines in tax revenues due to a slumping economy, the government is seen issuing deficit-covering bonds to fund some of the costs, the officials said.
Thanks to government efforts to front-load bond issuance to roll over maturing debt, total bonds it needs to sell to markets this year won’t rise much, said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
“But additional bond issuance will definitely hamper the government’s efforts to balance the budget,” he said. “There are worries over how market could respond to Japan’s worsening public finances.”
A finance ministry official said nothing has been decided on whether additional debt will be issued.
Worldwide travel bans, event cancelations and supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak have added to strains on Japan’s economy already on the cusp of recession. Japan has 1,102 confirmed cases of the virus, with 41 deaths.
An estimate by Dai-ichi Life Research Institute showed the coronavirus outbreak alone could shave 3.8 trillion yen off Japan’s 540 trillion yen economy.
The heightening chance the Tokyo Olympic Games may be postponed may spur calls among lawmakers for an even bigger spending to mitigate the hit to the economy, analysts say.

Topics: Japan China Coronavirus

Lebanon to stop paying back all debt in foreign currencies

Updated 23 March 2020

Lebanon to stop paying back all debt in foreign currencies

Updated 23 March 2020
BEIRUT: Lebanon will stop paying all maturing Eurobonds in foreign currencies amid a crippling economic and financial crisis and as foreign currency reserves continue to drop, the Finance Ministry announced Monday.
The decision to stop paying the Eurobonds — believed to be worth about $30 billion and which mature in the coming years until 2037 — comes more than a week after Lebanon's government suspended the payment of $1.2 billion in loans that matured on March 9. It was Lebanon's first-ever default in paying back part of its massive debt.
The decision comes as the country's already troubled economy is receiving another severe hit from the coronavirus outbreak. This has led to the shutting down of businesses and has delivered a blow to the tourism industry, a main foreign currency earner. The outbreak is also likely to affect currency inflows from Lebanese living abroad.
The decision not to pay all maturing debt in foreign currency could have severe repercussions for the tiny country, risking legal action by lenders that could further aggravate the financial crisis and push Lebanon's economy toward collapse.
The local currency has already lost up to 60% of its value on the dollar on the black market, and banks have imposed crippling capital controls on cash withdrawals and transfers.
The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the aim of the move is to preserve Lebanon's dwindling foreign currency reserves, which stand at about $22 billion. The reserves are badly needed to import wheat, fuel and medicine.
"The government will take all measures it sees necessary to carefully and wisely manage Lebanon's limited foreign currency reserves," the ministry said.
Lebanon's debt reached $90 billion or 170% of GDP, making it one of the highest in the world. The debt in foreign currencies is believed to be around $30 billion, and the rest is in Lebanese pounds.
It said the government will work on reforming the economy and is working on an economic plan to improve Lebanon's economic conditions.
The Finance Ministry said that Lebanon wants to hold "goodwill" talks with lenders as soon as possible, and the ministry plans to do an investor presentation on Friday. It added that instructions have been given to asset management firm Lazard, the government's financial adviser, to work on facilitating the talks with lenders.
Lebanon's current government, which was formed just eight weeks ago, is grappling with a severe financial and economic crisis that has led to months of protests and upended trust in the Lebanese banking system.
Lebanon has been suffering in recent years from a lack of economic growth, high unemployment and a drop in hard currency inflows from abroad but the financial crisis erupted after nationwide protests over widespread corruption and decades of mismanagement by the ruling political class engulfed the country in October.

