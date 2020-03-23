You are here

  • Home
  • Former Scottish first minister Salmond cleared of sex charges

Former Scottish first minister Salmond cleared of sex charges

Former Scottish National Party leader and former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, left, speaks to members of the media as he leaves the High Court in Edinburgh on March 23, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4z6uj

Updated 23 March 2020
AFP

Former Scottish first minister Salmond cleared of sex charges

  • The 65-year-old, who led the Scottish National Party’s unsuccessful 2014 campaign for independence, was acquitted of all 13 charges against him
  • Salmond — who since stepping down has worked as a chatshow host on Russia Today — showed little emotion as the verdicts were returned
Updated 23 March 2020
AFP

EDINBURGH: Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond was on Monday acquitted of attempted rape and a string of sexual assaults, including one of intent to rape.
The 65-year-old, who led the Scottish National Party’s unsuccessful 2014 campaign for independence, was acquitted of all 13 charges against him after an 11-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Salmond — one of Britain’s most recognizable British politicians who since stepping down has worked as a chatshow host on Russia Today — showed little emotion as the verdicts were returned.
He spoke only to thank two court security officers and the judge, Leeona Dorrian, according to an AFP reporter in court.
Outside court, he told reporters his faith in Scottish justice had been reinforced, thanking the jury, the courts, his legal team, friends, family and the public for messages of support.
He promised that evidence that could not be put before the court would eventually come out but as the country faced up to the coronavirus outbreak, that would be done at a later date.
“Whatever nightmare I’ve been in over the last two years is as of nothing compared to the nightmare every single one of us are living through,” he said in a brief statement.
“People are dying. Many more are going to die... My strong, strong advice to you is to go home, those who can and are able to take care of your families. And God help us all.”
Salmond was originally charged with two counts of indecent assault, 10 of sexual assault, an attempted rape and a sexual assault with intent to rape.
But the judge formally acquitted him of one charge of sexual assault after prosecutors offered no evidence during the trial.
The prosecution alleged the offenses were committed at various locations across Scotland between June 2008 and November 2014.
The most serious allegation of attempted rape is said to have happened in June 2014 at the first minister’s official Bute House residence in Edinburgh.
The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12 of the charges, including the alleged attempted rape, and not proven on one charge of assault with intent to rape.
Under Scots law, not proven has the same legal status as an acquittal.
Prosecutors sought to portray Salmond as a “powerful man who abused his power to satisfy his sexual desires with impunity,” calling him a “sexual predator with escalating gravity.”
Lawyer Alex Prentice told the court Salmond’s conduct was “intimidating, humiliating, degrading and created an offensive environment.”
A woman who alleged he tried to rape her said she was motivated to go to police in the wake of revelations about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement.
But Salmond, who was said to be a “tactile” person who would regularly kiss and hug people, told his lawyer Gordon Jackson he and the woman had a “consensual sexual liaison.”
He emphatically denied trying to rape the woman.
And although saying he was not aware of problems with female staff, he conceded that overall he wished he had been “more careful with people’s personal space.”
“For a variety of reasons, that events are being reinterpreted and exaggerated out of all possible proportion,” he told the court.
Jackson said in his closing speech to the jury he was not arguing his client “always behaved well or couldn’t have been a better man on occasions.”
Instead, he was arguing whether the prosecution had proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt.
He said “trivial” accusations had been used to “bolster the two charges which are serious.”
His client had been in public service for 30 years and dealt with thousands of people but the charges only related to his time as first minister, he added.
“Every single complainer brought to this trial is in the political bubble,” he said. “This comes out of this, within this political bubble, with no real independent support.”

Topics: Alex Salmond Scotland Scottish National Party

Related

World
Former Scottish leader Salmond charged with attempted rape
World
Scotland will vote for independence in two years-Salmond

Skype call reconnects Taliban and Afghan officials

Updated 24 March 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Skype call reconnects Taliban and Afghan officials

  • Washington, Qatar organized two-hour video meeting between the groups
Updated 24 March 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: With the cancellation of many international flights due to the global coronavirus outbreak, Afghan government officials and Taliban delegates resorted to holding talks on Skype to move ahead with the technical details for a prisoner exchange program.

The meeting, which took place on Sunday and was facilitated by the US and Qatar, breaks a deadlock which had threatened to derail the talks.The prisoner swap deal was part of a major condition set by both groups prior to signing a historic peace deal on Feb. 29, a move aimed at ending Washington’s war in Afghanistan — the most protracted conflict in American history.
US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who signed the deal following over a year of secret talks with the Taliban, described Sunday’s discussions as “important, serious and detailed.”
He tweeted on Sunday that: “Prisoner releases by both sides is an important step in the peace process, as stated in the US-Taliban agreement,” adding that the prisoner exchange program was the need of the hour to limit the spread of the virus.
As per the deal, which the Taliban signed with Khalilzad, 5,000 Taliban inmates were expected to be freed by Kabul on March 10, in exchange for 1,000 government forces held by the militants.
However, President Ashraf Ghani, whose government was excluded from the talks, refused to release all 5,000 prisoners, pushing instead for a phased-out and conditional release.
On Sunday night, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ghani’s government said it would free several prisoners from jails, but did not specify whether Taliban inmates would be among them.
The Taliban had previously refused to speak to the government until all prisoners were released.
The group has stepped up deadly attacks against government forces since but avoided targeting foreign forces, as promised in the deal signed with Washington.
Javid Faisal, a spokesman for Ghani’s national security adviser, said that government officials also discussed other vital issues, which the Taliban have so far refused to consider.
“It was important to seize this opportunity for peace, and we have direct negotiations with the Taliban. What lies ahead is a reduction in violence, a permanent and comprehensive cease fire and the exchange of prisoners,” he told Arab News.
The Taliban’s Doha office spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, also confirmed the meeting on Twitter but stressed that the discussion was only about the release of prisoners.
Some analysts regard Sunday’s discussions as a partial breakthrough in ending an impasse over prisoner releases, which blocked the start of talks between Ghani’s government and the Taliban.
Speaking to Arab News, lawmaker Waliullah Shaheen called it a “positive development.”
Sami Yousafzai, an Afghan journalist who knows several Taliban leaders based in Qatar, said the talks were part of “efforts to end the deadlock.”
Intra-Afghan talks will follow the prisoner exchange, Shaheen said, without divulging more details.
Ghani has yet to name a delegation for the talks with the Taliban due to differences with non-state leaders and because his election rival, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, has declared his government, throwing the country into unprecedented political chaos.Two Afghan officials in Kabul, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arab News that US Secretary Mike Pompeo was in Kabul on Monday to hold talks with Ghani and Abdullah to discuss the current crisis and the prospect of future peace talks.

Topics: Taliban Mike Pompeo Afghanistan Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Related

World
US slashes aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo trip to Kabul
World
UN chief Guterres urges immediate global cease-fire to fight coronavirus

Latest updates

Don’t believe fake virus cures on social media, says Saudi health ministry
Startup of the Week: Soulful - Guilt-free food for the health-conscious
Cartier to honor women at Expo 2020 Dubai
First group of Saudi aircraft technicians graduate
More mayhem in markets as virus takes its toll

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.