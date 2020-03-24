You are here

  • Home
  • Halalah secures SAMA’s fintech license

Halalah secures SAMA’s fintech license

Esam Al-Nahdi Founder and CEO of Halalah
Short Url

https://arab.news/g4krc

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Halalah secures SAMA’s fintech license

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) announced last week that Halalah has successfully attained the full e-money institution license (EMI) in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-based fintech company has been operating in the local market previously under a sandbox trial period license. Halalah managed to “graduate” from the trial period ahead of schedule after complying with all regulatory requirements that focused on the maturity of product, the structure of the company, the agility of its processes and the security of its infrastructure.
“Halalah is not your typical startup, as it has gone through a long journey in a short period of time to reach where it is today,” said Founder and CEO Esam Al-Nahdi. Starting in Saudi Arabia with clear ambitions for the regional fintech market, the company got licensed in UAE in 2017 by the FSRA’s Fintech RegLab in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), before coming back to Saudi Arabia to get SAMA’s sandbox approval in the first quarter of 2018, to kick-start its operations in November 2018.
“Throughout 2019, Halalah managed to institutionalize its operating model, and build a robust infrastructure and product engine, as well as striking a few strategic partnerships that will cater to the needs of the new generation of customers and putting the company in the right position to achieve its local, regional and global plans,” added Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Maher Loubieh.
With the full license now obtained, “the next milestone in Saudi Arabia is to relaunch Halalah KSA with a new set of financial services and products that will enable customers to manage their finances and do transactions through Halalah,” said Al-Nahdi.

Topics: HalalaH

Cartier to honor women at Expo 2020 Dubai

(L to R) Amal Clooney, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Reem Al-Hashimy
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Cartier to honor women at Expo 2020 Dubai

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai and Cartier have announced a collaboration to present the Women’s Pavilion, celebrating women change-makers all over the world. The Women’s Pavilion takes a new look at the contribution of women and their impact on society, shining a light on the countless achievements, past and present, that have driven forward economies and enhanced their communities.
UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney — both defenders of and campaigners for women’s rights, women’s empowerment and gender equality — are lending their support to the pavilion.
The pavilion will play an exciting role in “The World’s Greatest Show” of human brilliance and achievement, as it celebrates women, known and unknown, from every land, culture and religion, who are still making history and stimulating change.
In the spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” the Women’s Pavilion will take visitors on an educational journey showcasing both male and female contributors to women’s empowerment and gender equality and will highlight important milestones for women’s rights, as well as the challenges that women are still facing today.
Mlambo-Ngcuka said: “I applaud the UAE for dedicating a space for the millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai to learn about the crucial roles that women play from communities to the world stage, while recognizing the challenges they still face every day.
“These challenges cannot be solved by governments alone, but through meaningful and substantive collaborations with the private sector, civil societies and committed individuals. The Women’s Pavilion, in collaboration with Cartier, is setting a needed standard for corporations to rethink their approach to gender advocacy — and is a powerful platform to cascade the gender equality message to the world.”

I applaud the UAE for dedicating a space for the millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai to learn about the crucial roles that women play from communities to the world stage, while recognizing the challenges they still face every day.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, Reem Al-Hashimy said: “Gender equality is an essential pillar of all sustainable development — the foundation on which the health and prosperity of communities, and indeed humanity at large, is built.
“The Women’s Pavilion highlights the crucial roles that women have long played as linchpins of their communities and drivers of economies, and underscores Expo 2020 Dubai’s firm commitment to empowering all women to drive their own development and create a better future for us all.”
Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International, said: “We are thrilled and honored to collaborate with Expo 2020 Dubai, which offers a unique occasion to share our vision for a better future and a more inclusive society, with men and women across the globe. Highlighting the impact women of all cultures have had across time, focusing on both known and lesser-known achievements, the Women’s Pavilion weaves a strong inspiration for generations to come.”

Latest updates

Indian police clear out anti-government protest citing coronavirus
Philippines reports 39 new coronavirus cases
Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths
Philippine economy could contract in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: The world goes into lockdown with curfews and closures in the fight against coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.