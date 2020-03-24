Mideast, Central Asia countries ask IMF for coronavirus support

You are here

People buy vegetables at a crowded market as the authorities imposed a lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, on March 24, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The challenge would be especially daunting for fragile and conflict-torn states, according to an IMF official
RIYADH/DUBAI: A dozen countries in the Middle East and Central Asia have asked the International Monetary Fund for financial support in dealing with the coronavirus, and the Kyrgyz Republic is likely to receive the first emergency disbursement, the fund said.

Governments should spare no expense to help their health systems and strengthen social safety nets, despite already squeezed budgets, Jihad Azour, director of the fund’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, wrote in an IMF blog.
“Economic policy responses should be directed at preventing the pandemic — a temporary health crisis — from developing into a protracted economic recession with lasting welfare losses to the society through increased unemployment and bankruptcies.”
He said central banks should be ready to provide liquidity to banks particularly to support lending to small and medium-sized enterprises, while conventional fiscal measures to support the economy — such as spending on infrastructure — could be considered once the crisis begins to dissipate.
The IMF said it was working to expedite approval of emergency funding requests from the region, and a first disbursement since the outbreak would be considered this week for the Kyrgyz Republic.
“With three-quarters of the countries reporting at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 and some facing a major outbreak, the coronavirus pandemic has become the largest near-term challenge to the region,” Azour said, referring to the disease associated with the virus.
Fragile and conflict-torn states such as Iraq, Sudan and Yemen, face an especially daunting challenge.

The Washington-based international crisis lender said the region was facing simultaneous shocks due to reductions in trade, drops in domestic and external demand, disruptions in production and tightening financial conditions.
Azour said spikes in global risk aversion due to the outbreak and the flight of capital to safer assets had led to a decline of nearly $2 billion in portfolio flows to the region since mid-February, where bond spreads have spiked recently.
“Such a tightening in financial conditions could prove to be a major challenge, given the region’s estimated $35 billion in maturing external sovereign

Indonesia cancels national exams, affecting more than 8 million students

Updated 45 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia cancels national exams, affecting more than 8 million students

  • The decision came as the Southeast Asian country announced its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases
  • The national exams had been due to be held in two phases, starting on March 30 and April 20
Updated 45 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia has canceled the country’s upcoming National Examination over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, a move that will affect more than eight million high school students, education minister Nadiem Makarim said on Tuesday.
The decision came as the Southeast Asian country announced its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 686, with 55 deaths.
“What’s most important is the safety and the health of our students and their family and their grandparents,” Makarim said during a televised broadcast.
The national exams had been due to be held in two phases, starting on March 30 and April 20.
Makarim, the former chief executive and co-founder of ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek, said exams held by individual schools — which are separate from the national exams — could be conducted online, while students could also be assessed based on their grades in earlier semesters.
Some Indonesian provinces have already shut schools due to the coronavirus outbreak including West Java, the country’s most populous province with almost 50 million people, and Jakarta which has declared a state of emergency in the capital.

