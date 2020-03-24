DUBAI: Bahrain’s finance minister Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa said on Tuesday that the government will execute a $11.41 billion package as soon as possible at the highest priority, Bahrain state TV reported.
Bahrain to implement package of $11.4bn as top priority to support economy
- Many countries in the Middle East have launched stimulus packages to fight the impact of the pandemic