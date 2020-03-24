You are here

  Bahrain to implement package of $11.4bn as top priority to support economy

Bahrain to implement package of $11.4bn as top priority to support economy

Bahrain’s coronavirus toll stood at 377 on Monday. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain to implement package of $11.4bn as top priority to support economy

  Many countries in the Middle East have launched stimulus packages to fight the impact of the pandemic
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain’s finance minister Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa said on Tuesday that the government will execute a $11.41 billion package as soon as possible at the highest priority, Bahrain state TV reported.

Philippine economy could contract in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

Updated 24 March 2020
Reuters

Philippine economy could contract in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

  The estimates assumed that the adverse impact of the fast-spreading virus will be felt until June
Updated 24 March 2020
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine economy could contract this year as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, the economic planning agency said in a report made public on Tuesday.
Growth this year could be between -0.6% to +4.3% without mitigating measures, the agency said, adding the estimates assumed that the adverse impact of the fast-spreading virus will be felt until June.

