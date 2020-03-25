You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to chair extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to chair extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders

Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair an extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders on March 26 to advance the global coordinated response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/87drk

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to chair extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders

  • Heads of state of Jordan, Spain, Singapore and Switzerland will also participate
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair an extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders on March 26 to advance the global coordinated response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As well as the leaders of the G20 group, the heads of state of Jordan, Spain, Singapore and Switzerland will also participate in the summit.

In its capacity as sitting president of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, the UAE will participate as well.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers agreed during a separate video conference this week to develop an "action plan" to respond to the outbreak, which the International Monetary Fund expects will trigger a global recession.

The Kingdom, which holds the G20 presidency this year, called last week for the leaders to speak by video-conference.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 G20 Riyadh G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 King Salman China Coronavirus coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Civil 20 issues statement to G20 Virtual Summit on coronavirus
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia calls for G20 summit to help inoculate global economy

Teams check stock levels at food, product stores in Saudi Arabia

Ministry teams equipped with the latest price-monitoring technology were conducting daily checks. (SPA)
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
SPA

Teams check stock levels at food, product stores in Saudi Arabia

  • The ministry has so far carried out more than 27 control and inspection tours of shops and food supply outlets in all regions of Saudi Arabia
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Ministry of Commerce inspection teams on Tuesday carried out checks at food and product outlets exempt from curfew restrictions.
Officials visited grocery stores, hypermarkets, fruit and vegetable shops, poultry, meat and fish retailers, bakeries, and gas stations to monitor the continuity of services during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown.
The ministry has taken steps to ensure that food items and essential goods are available and that prices remain stable.
The ministry has so far carried out more than 27 control and inspection tours of shops and food supply outlets in all regions of the Kingdom.
Special teams equipped with the latest price-monitoring technology were also conducting daily checks on the cost of basic food items and other important commodities.
Comments can be lodged with the ministry via the Balagh app, which can be downloaded from https://mci.gov.sa/C-app. Officials can also be contacted through call centers on 1900, or the ministry’s website.
 

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia asks hotels to exempt customers from cancellation fees due to coronavirus regulations
Middle-East
WHO chief thanks Saudi Arabia for coronavirus aid package sent to Yemen

Latest updates

Teams check stock levels at food, product stores in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent fields almost 500 calls on first night of curfew
Saudi ministry warns against ‘even small gatherings’
UK lockdown begins as govt ramps up coronavirus response
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to chair extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.