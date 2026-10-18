JEDDAH: A volunteer medical team has performed 75 cardiac procedures in four days in Nigeria as part of a project supervised by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Implemented in cooperation with the Al-Balsam Association for Training and Health Development, the project aims to carry out 28 open-heart surgeries and 80 diagnostic and interventional cardiac catheterization procedures.

During its first four days, the team performed 10 open-heart surgeries and 65 interventional catheterization procedures at Nizamiye and Zenith hospitals in Abuja. It also conducted 13 medical examinations and provided consultations and other medical services.

Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Balawi visited the team at Zenith Hospital. The 10-member Saudi team includes physicians, consultants, nurses, technicians and administrative staff.

Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Balawi visits the Al-Balsam medical team at Zenith Hospital in Abuja.

The volunteers are working alongside local medical professionals to assess and treat patients and carry out procedures at both hospitals.

The initiative forms part of KSrelief’s volunteer medical programmes in several countries, providing specialist treatment to patients who cannot afford care and supporting communities with limited access to advanced medical services.