Oman suspends domestic, international flights

DUBAI: Oman has grounded all flights, domestic and international to and from its airports in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Oman Air issued a notification on Tuesday it was grounding all passenger flights to and from the Sultanate starting from March 29, 2020. The airline however will continue operations to Musandam governorate, as specified by the Supreme Committee charged with dealing with COVID-19.

The committee likewise tasked relevant authorities to repatriate Omani citizens, particularly students, and provide them with institutional isolation and use the latest means to “track offenders who are isolated and quarantined, to ensure that the virus does not spread.”

The COVID-19 policy body likewise authorized the opening of a bank account to receive financial donations, which will be managed by the Ministry of Health.

The committee likewise called on its citizens and residents to follow the regulations that were put in place to prevent the spread the virus, including avoiding gatherings even in their homes.