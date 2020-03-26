You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition supports Yemeni government acceptance of UN call for cease-fire

Arab coalition supports Yemeni government acceptance of UN call for cease-fire

Arab coalition spokesperson, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said the coalition supports the efforts and calls of the UN. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5kc89

Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

Arab coalition supports Yemeni government acceptance of UN call for cease-fire

  • UN called on warring parties to do everything possible to counter potential coronavirus outbreak
Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen said on Wednesday it supports the Yemeni government decision to accept the UN’s call for a cease-fire to combat the the spread of coronavirus.
Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition supports the efforts of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths for a cease-fire and deescalation.
He said the coalition is also supporting the UN in “alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and working earnestly to confront the threats of the coronavirus pandemic and on outbreak prevention.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a cease-fire in Yemen to help tackle Covid-19.

Topics: Arab Coalition Saudi Arabia Yemen Col. Turki Al-Maliki Antonio Guterres United Nations Martin Griffiths

Related

Middle-East
Yemenis resist calls for closing businesses to prevent spread of coronavirus
Middle-East
WHO chief thanks Saudi Arabia for coronavirus aid package sent to Yemen

Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Hussein, official spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment 

Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Hussein, official spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment 

Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Hussein has been the general supervisor of marketing and communication and the official spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce and Investment since 2015.

Al-Hussein received his bachelor’s degree in 1997 from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, and obtained a media diploma from King Saud University in 1999.

Al-Hussein worked for 18 years in the field of information and communication.

He began his career in 1998 as a broadcaster at Riyadh Radio under the Ministry of Culture and Information. In 2000, Al-Hussein became an official broadcaster on Channel One on Saudi TV, before leaving in 2002 to assist in setting up the ministry’s sports broadcasting division.

Al-Hussein joined the Saudi Research and Marketing Group in 2006. He is the founder of the youth pages in the Economics Newspaper.

Between 2010 and 2013, Al-Hussein was the spokesman and director of public relations and media at the Social Charity Fund.

He was appointed a member of the media committee at Prince Fahad bin Salman Association for Renal Failure Patients in 2008. A couple of years later, he became the founding media adviser and director of public relations and media at the Princess Seetah bint Abdul Aziz Award for Excellence in Social Work.

Al-Hussein served as a media adviser at the General Authority for Statistics in 2009.

Between 2014 and 2015, he was the general supervisor of media and public relations. and the official spokesman, of the Ministry of Social Affairs. 

His Twitter handle is @aalhusain.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Hosam Zowawi, assistant professor of clinical microbiology at King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Ahmed Albarrag, chairman of the Master of Public Health Board at King Saud University

Latest updates

Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Hussein, official spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment 
Saudi-led G20 coronavirus videoconference will recognize countries ‘cannot fight this fight alone’
Diplomats praise Saudi initiative to hold virtual summit
Ancient art reveals lions once prowled the land in prehistoric Saudi Arabia
Curfew violator arrested in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.