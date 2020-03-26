Arab coalition supports Yemeni government acceptance of UN call for cease-fire

RIYADH: The Arab coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen said on Wednesday it supports the Yemeni government decision to accept the UN’s call for a cease-fire to combat the the spread of coronavirus.
Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition supports the efforts of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths for a cease-fire and deescalation.
He said the coalition is also supporting the UN in “alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and working earnestly to confront the threats of the coronavirus pandemic and on outbreak prevention.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a cease-fire in Yemen to help tackle Covid-19.
- UN called on warring parties to do everything possible to counter potential coronavirus outbreak
