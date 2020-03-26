Arab coalition supports Yemeni government acceptance of UN call for cease-fire

Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Hussein, official spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment

Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Hussein has been the general supervisor of marketing and communication and the official spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce and Investment since 2015.

Al-Hussein received his bachelor’s degree in 1997 from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, and obtained a media diploma from King Saud University in 1999.

Al-Hussein worked for 18 years in the field of information and communication.

He began his career in 1998 as a broadcaster at Riyadh Radio under the Ministry of Culture and Information. In 2000, Al-Hussein became an official broadcaster on Channel One on Saudi TV, before leaving in 2002 to assist in setting up the ministry’s sports broadcasting division.

Al-Hussein joined the Saudi Research and Marketing Group in 2006. He is the founder of the youth pages in the Economics Newspaper.

Between 2010 and 2013, Al-Hussein was the spokesman and director of public relations and media at the Social Charity Fund.

He was appointed a member of the media committee at Prince Fahad bin Salman Association for Renal Failure Patients in 2008. A couple of years later, he became the founding media adviser and director of public relations and media at the Princess Seetah bint Abdul Aziz Award for Excellence in Social Work.

Al-Hussein served as a media adviser at the General Authority for Statistics in 2009.

Between 2014 and 2015, he was the general supervisor of media and public relations. and the official spokesman, of the Ministry of Social Affairs.

His Twitter handle is @aalhusain.