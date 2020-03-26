You are here

Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls to coordinate in fight against virus

Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls to coordinate in fight against virus

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on the governments of member states, research institutions and Muslim scholars to coordinate in the effort to find a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The secretary-general of the OIC, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, said that the Muslim world should not stand idle while other countries around the world seek to find a treatment for this global crisis. 

He stressed his full confidence in the innovation, production capacities and human cadres of the Islamic world.

Al-Othaimeen also expressed the OIC’s full support to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Faces of Saudi: Rana Aljelwah

Updated 27 March 2020
Arab News

Faces of Saudi: Rana Aljelwah

Updated 27 March 2020
Arab News

My name is Rana Aljelwah, a wife, a mother of three beautiful girls. It's difficult to find constant motivation when life hits you with different tests but to my surprise, I discovered a hidden inner strength that I didn't think I could have, that allowed me to rise up and smile. With love and support from family and friends combined with a new found inner strength, I was able to see the brighter side of things. You can't have a rainbow without any rain.

Click on the link to read Rana's story

Topics: Faces of Saudi TheFace

