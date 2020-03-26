Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls to coordinate in fight against virus

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on the governments of member states, research institutions and Muslim scholars to coordinate in the effort to find a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The secretary-general of the OIC, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, said that the Muslim world should not stand idle while other countries around the world seek to find a treatment for this global crisis.

He stressed his full confidence in the innovation, production capacities and human cadres of the Islamic world.

Al-Othaimeen also expressed the OIC’s full support to slow the spread of COVID-19.