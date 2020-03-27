You are here

  • Home
  • India’s central bank slashes interest rates as coronavirus spreads

India’s central bank slashes interest rates as coronavirus spreads

The Reserve Bank of India said the benchmark repo rate — the level at which it lends to commercial banks — would be cut by 75 basis points to 4.40 percent. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5v4jd

Updated 27 March 2020
AFP

India’s central bank slashes interest rates as coronavirus spreads

  • The reverse repo rate, the rate at which it borrows from commercial banks, was lowered 90 basis points
  • Analysts say India’s economy is likely to see its lowest annual expansion since that year, as the virus batters its industries
Updated 27 March 2020
AFP

MUMBAI: India’s central bank cut interest rates sharply Friday as the coronavirus outbreak deepens fears for Asia’s third largest economy, which was already battling a prolonged slowdown.
The move, which came ahead of the bank’s scheduled meeting next month, followed similar measures around the world as finance chiefs struggle to stave off what could be the worst economic crisis in decades.
As manufacturing activity and consumption grinds to a halt under a lockdown, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the benchmark repo rate — the level at which it lends to commercial banks — would be cut by 75 basis points to 4.40 percent.
The reverse repo rate, the rate at which it borrows from commercial banks, was lowered 90 basis points.
The bank also cut the amount of cash lenders must set aside as reserves by one percentage point to three percent to encourage lending to small businesses hit by the crisis.
“This kind of uncertain outlook has never been seen before... finance is the lifeline of the economy and keeping it active is of paramount importance for the RBI,” central bank governor Shaktikanta Das said in a surprise announcement in Mumbai.
He added that India needed conventional and non-conventional measures to tackle the unprecedented situation depending on the spread, intensity, and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.
India has so far registered 694 cases for its 1.3-billion-strong population but experts believe the numbers could rise exponentially in the weeks ahead.
Earlier this week, the government imposed strict restrictions asking citizens to stay indoors, only allowing essential services to function.
Das said India would struggle to achieve fourth-quarter growth projections of 4.7 percent as major global economies faced the risk of recession.
The bank last slashed its rates by 75 points in November 2008, during the global financial crisis.
Analysts say India’s economy is likely to see its lowest annual expansion since that year, as the virus batters its industries.
“The RBI announcement ensures banks will have enough funds for lending and will inject liquidity into parts of the economy ... through this tremendously challenging period,” Sameer Narang, an economist with the Bank of Baroda, said.
The measures “cannot improve the growth rate because the growth rate depends on revenue and that depends on how COVID-19 progresses and how the lockdown is managed,” said Sujan Hajjra, an economist with Anand Rathi Securities in Mumbai.
But they “will keep the economy from plunging into a deep recession,” he said.
India on Thursday announced an economic welfare package of 1.7 trillion rupees ($22.54 billion) to help its poorest citizens with direct cash transfers and food subsidies for three months.
After Das’s announcement, shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex Index rose almost one percent, while the Nifty 50 jumped by almost two percent.

Topics: India economy China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
India’s virus lockdown leaves poor struggling to find food
Special graphic
World
Coronavirus outbreak confronts India with a formidable challenge

Moody’s expects Russian coronavirus response to pressure bank ratings

Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

Moody’s expects Russian coronavirus response to pressure bank ratings

  • Its central bank decided not to lower rates to spur economic activity, as other major central banks did
Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s unique policy response to the coronavirus pandemic will put pressure on the credit ratings of its banks, Moody’s forecast on Friday, while Standard & Poor’s said the banking system has adequate capital and liquidity buffers.
Standard & Poor’s confirmed Russia’s sovereign rating at BBB- with a stable outlook, but said the economy is likely to contract by 0.8 percent this year. Russia has been hit by an oil price slump, a falling rouble and the coronavirus outbreak.
President Vladimir Putin has proposed various measures to support families and businesses, including taxing interest on deposits of more than 1 million roubles ($12,812).
Russia’s reaction differs to that of other states. Its central bank decided not to lower rates to spur economic activity, as other major central banks did.
“Instead of providing financial help from reserves and raising new debt, the Russian state prefers to shuffle off the burden of anti-crisis measures onto business and households,” BCS Brokerage said.
Moody’s said the move to tax interest on deposits, which Putin said would help allocate extra funds to fight the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, will affect 55.3 percent of the nominal amount of retail deposits, citing Russia’s state Deposit Insurance Agency data.
“We expect that some depositors in this category may opt to reduce their deposits to avoid the tax, converting roubles to foreign currencies or investment instruments,” Moody’s said.
Putin’s decree, which he announced on state TV on Wednesday and included a grace period on interest and principal payments to borrowers, raised concerns among households and in markets.
Government officials sought to explain the details, with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov saying that new taxes will be only be imposed in 2022 and will be applied to interest earned on banks’ deposits and investment in stocks in 2021.
New taxes will not be imposed on investments in Russian corporate bonds, Siluanov said.
Moody’s said that if there is a prolonged economic slump, at least 10 percent of all retail borrowers in Russia would qualify for the grace period and banks would lose or receive late 5 percent of the sector’s total annual profits.
“Putin’s initiatives put pressure on banks, a credit negative,” Moody’s, which rates Russia Baa3 with a stable outlook, said in a statement.
The finance ministry has not yet disclosed the impact of Putin’s pledges for Russia’s budget, which is already under pressure from low oil prices. Alfa Bank estimates the tax on retail deposits may bring in around 100 billion roubles a year.

Topics: China Coronavirus Russia

Related

World
Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call
World
Moscow bans events, closes most shops to curb coronavirus spread

Latest updates

Couple to run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coronavirus blues
Bob Dylan drops first original music in nearly a decade
Serbian man gets 3 years for not staying home
Fighting escalates in Libya despite coronavirus threat
Moody’s expects Russian coronavirus response to pressure bank ratings

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.