  French PM warns 'difficult' days ahead over coronavirus

French PM warns ‘difficult’ days ahead over coronavirus

France’s prime minister raised the alarm Friday over an “extremely high” surge in coronavirus cases in the country. (AFP)
AFP

PARIS: France’s prime minister raised the alarm Friday over an “extremely high” surge in coronavirus cases in the country and warned that the situation would be “difficult in the days to come.”
“We find ourselves in a crisis that will last, in a health situation that will not improve any time soon,” Edouard Philippe said after a cabinet meeting held by videoconference.

Nigeria needs $330bn for coronavirus battle, turns to private sector

Nigeria needs $330bn for coronavirus battle, turns to private sector

ABUJA: Nigeria has appealed to private companies to make voluntary contributions toward the 120 billion naira ($330 million) that the government says it needs to fight the coronavirus epidemic.
“So far, the federal government has made giant strides in the fight but it is clear that the private sector needs to step in and support efforts already being made,” Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said.
The crash in oil prices, which have fallen by nearly two thirds this year due in large part to a coronavirus-induced demand collapse, has seriously battered Nigeria’s finances.
Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed this week pledged 6.5 billion naira to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, and a further 10 billion naira for Lagos state, which has the bulk of the nation’s confirmed cases.
“To procure all needed equipment, material, and all infrastructure needed to fight this pandemic, over N120b need to be raised,” Emefiele said.
He has launched a coalition to do so led by the Aliko Dangote Foundation and Access Bank. It is already engaging state oil company NNPC and other oil sector players to raise funds.
Bank UBA Group, led by Tony Elumelu, on Thursday pledged 1 billion naira to Nigeria as part of a broader 5 billion naira coronavirus donation, and Emefiele said other prominent Nigerians including Dangote and five others would ensure that their organizations also contribute 1 billion naira each.
As of Friday, Nigeria had 65 coronavirus cases and one death.

Highlights from Sotheby’s second auction from the Najd collection of Orientalist art

