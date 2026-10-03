KYV: A Russian strike targeted a major bridge in Kyiv, its mayor said Saturday, in another attack on Ukrainian infrastructure that has brought traffic chaos to the capital.

The attack on the Northern Bridge, which followed a drone alert, came a day after the Southern Bridge was hit in a wave of strikes that city officials say is “tearing Kyiv apart”.

The grinding conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, has largely focused on ground fighting in the east, with Kyiv mostly spared from the devastation wrought near the frontline.

“Northern Bridge has been hit,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Saturday. “Emergency services are heading to the scene.”

In another update, the mayor said attack damaged road surface and trolleybus overhead wires on the bridge.

“Traffic across the bridge from the left bank to the right bank is currently blocked,” Klitschko said.

The latest strike follows multiple attacks on crossings over the Dnipro river that link the eastern and western parts of the capital.

On Friday, authorities shut the Southern Bridge – one of Kyiv’s main bridges – and restricted movement on another after a wave of strikes by fast-moving, jet-powered drones, causing severe traffic congestion across the capital.

Long lines of stationary cars and buses clogged major roads as commuters sought alternate routes, with some forced to continue their journeys on foot.

The Southern Bridge is one of eight crossings connecting the two sides of Kyiv.

The cable-stayed structure had already been hit several times since Thursday, according to city officials.

Klitschko warned Friday the capital should now be on a war footing.