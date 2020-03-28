You are here

Lebanon’s medics describe 'horror movie' coronavirus conditions

A woman poses for a photograph, as she wears a face shield to help protect herself from the coronavirus outbreak, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP)
Updated 28 March 2020
NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI

  • The number of intensive care specialists in Beirut ranges between 40 and 50 doctors, while there are around 180 pulmonologists
BEIRUT: A doctor at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH) has described the situation faced by medical staff dealing with coronavirus cases as “a horror movie as long as we are on the front line and we do not know when it will end.”

Dr. Osman Itani, a pulmonologist and intensive care specialist, told Arab News: “A single mistake made while wearing the protective equipment exposes all those taking care of patients suffering from COVID-19 to the virus. There have been several viruses that surfaced and killed many people before disappearing again. However, the problem with this virus is that it spreads rapidly. We usually treat pneumonia with antibiotics, but we are unable to treat the pneumonia resulting from the coronavirus.”

Dr. Itani is a veteran doctor who has worked in hospitals during the civil war and in the harshest security conditions. He considers “the war experience was less dangerous despite all its horrors. We used to treat patients knowing that they will not transmit anything to us or to others.”

“The number of intensive care specialists in Beirut ranges between 40 and 50 doctors, while there are around 180 pulmonologists. Those numbers are less in the rest of the country,” he noted, considering “the measures taken by the Ministry of Health and the government in terms of social distancing are the best to lower the number of cases. Cases in general range from mild to moderate. The number of uninfected people is usually larger than that of the confirmed cases.”

On Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 391 from 368 on Thursday. A new coronavirus-related death of a man in his eighties was recorded at Saint George University Hospital, which raised the number of such deaths in the country to seven deaths.

Pulmonologist and intensive care specialist, Wael Jaroush, told Arab News that “doctors are worried about transmitting the virus to their parents as there is no guaranteed protection. We are treating our patients through the phone and only receive emergency cases in our clinics, while also leaving a free half an hour between the appointments for sterilization purposes.”

• On Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 391 from 368 on Thursday.

• A new coronavirus-related death of a man in his 80s was recorded at Saint George University Hospital, which raised the number of such deaths in the country to 7.

Supervisor nurse, Aida Al-Nouri, working at a Beirut hospital, told Arab News that “we are suffering from a shortage of sterilizers. We are living in a state of fear and confusion that we have not seen even during the city’s security crashes. None of those working in the ER knows when he will be infected in spite of all the precautions we are taking.”

“Nurses are scared and some of them do not want to work in the departments dedicated to coronavirus-infected patients unless proper protection is provided,” she said.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab visited RHUH and held a press conference alongside Minister of Health Hamad Hassan, urging the Lebanese people to “abide by the measures the government had taken.”

He announced that more than 600,000 food baskets will be distributed to families affected by the lockdown and informed RHUH’s staff that they will be reimbursed by the state.

The Lebanese government extended the lockdown period for two additional weeks, while the director general of Civil Aviation, Fadi Hassan, announced that Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport will remain closed until April 12.

A political dispute has erupted in the country concerning the repatriation of Lebanese nationals from Africa and Europe.

The speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Nabih Berri, criticized the government for refusing to send aircraft to bring back those stranded abroad after the deadline for them to return ended.

UAE to fine violators of COVID-19 preventive measures for up to $13,000

UAE to fine violators of COVID-19 preventive measures for up to $13,000

  • The UAE earlier imposed a three-day nationwide disinfection program that restricted people from travelling
  • More than 400 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country so far
DUBAI: Anyone violating preventive measures and instructions given by the UAE government amid the coronavirus pandemic could be fined up to $13,600, according to new regulations by the country’s cabinet.

The new legislation outlines penalties, starting from $136, for violating rules set out by several government agencies including the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and the Ministry of Interior (MOI), state news agency WAM reported this week.

Some of the punishable offenses include not complying with home quarantine instructions, refusing mandatory hospitalization, visiting closed public spaces, as well as unnecessary travel, according to local daily Khaleej Times.

The MOI was tasked to monitor the public during the pandemic, and to ensure people are following precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The UAE, which has so far recorded more than 400 cases of the disease, earlier imposed a three-day disinfection program that restricted people’s movement within the country.

Here is the complete list of fines:

  • $13,612.85 fine for not complying with instructions of home quarantine
  • $13,612.85 fine for patients who refuse the mandatory hospitalization or failing to take the prescribed medicines despite being alerted
  • $1361.29 fine for violating administrative closure of public places like shopping centers, malls, outdoor markets, gyms, public swimming pools, cinemas, clubs, parks and restaurants dining customers
  • $136.13 fine for people caught visiting the public places
  • $2722.57 fine for organizing social gatherings, meetings and public celebrations
  • $1361.29 fine for people attending the social gatherings and public celebrations
  • $1361.29 fine for not conducting a medical test upon request
  • $544.51 fine for violating precautionary measures set by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention by people coming from nations affected by communicable diseases
  • $816.77 fine for failure to observe health measures regarding regulation of roads, markets and other public places exempted from temporary closure
  • $816.77 for failure to dispose of clothes, luggage or any temporary structures proved to be contaminated and can't be disinfected by the standard established methods
  • $272.26 fine for not wearing medical masks indoors
  • $272.26 fine for unnecessary visits to hospitals and other health facilities
  • $272.26 fine for allowing more than 3 persons in car
  • $272.26 fine for not maintaining social distancing while walking
  • $544.51 fine for leaving home with no important work or a genuine reason
  • $816.77 fine for violating provisions of the law when burying or transporting the body of a person who died from a communicable disease
  • $1361.29 fine for drivers failing to maintain hygiene and following sterilization procedures in public transportation
  • $2722.57 fine for failure to take precautionary measures by the crew on ships
