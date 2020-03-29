You are here

  • Home
  • South Africa may approach the IMF for ‘health funding’: Finance minister

South Africa may approach the IMF for ‘health funding’: Finance minister

Tito Mboweni, South African Minister of Finance, delivers his 2020 Budget Speech in the South African Parliament, on February 26, 2020, in Cape Town. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8bany

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

South Africa may approach the IMF for ‘health funding’: Finance minister

  • South Africa entered a 21-day lockdown on Friday, with people restricted to their homes and most businesses shuttered
  • The country has reported 1,187 cases of coronavirus and now almost certainly faces a deep recession
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa may approach the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for funding to fight the coronavirus that threatens to drag the country’s economy deeper into recession, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in the Sunday Times newspaper.

“This morning in a conversation with the (central) Reserve Bank and the Treasury I indicated that we should proceed and speak to the IMF and the World Bank about any facility that we can access for health purposes,” Mboweni said in an interview with the weekly newspaper.

South Africa entered a 21-day lockdown on Friday, with people restricted to their homes and most businesses shuttered. The country has reported 1,187 cases of coronavirus and now almost certainly faces a deep recession.

On Friday, the country lost its last investment-grade credit rating when Moody’s downgraded South Africa to junk, citing persistently weak growth, fast-rising debt and the impact of an unreliable electricity supply.

“We take no ideological position in approaching the IMF and World Bank. They are creating facilities for this environment and SA should also take advantage of those facilities in order to relieve pressure on the fiscus,” Mboweni said in the interview.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Dubai Free Zone postpones rent payments for up to 6 months amid coronavirus outbreak
Middle-East
Oman govt to repatriate 800 citizens from US, Canada, amid coronavirus concerns

LIVE: Middle East takes more precautions as global fight against COVID-19 continues

Updated 45 min ago
Arab News

LIVE: Middle East takes more precautions as global fight against COVID-19 continues

  • The UAE extends a sanitization program with a 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew
  • Oman plans to fly back 800 nationals from the US and Canada
Updated 45 min ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Governments in the Middle East are taking more precautionary measures, including extending stay-at-home campaigns, in a bid to stop the continuoud rise of coronavirus infections.

The total number of cases globally has reached more than 650,000 as of Sunday morning, with the US reporting the highest number of local infections at approximately 124,000.

COVID-19 has killed nearly 31,000 people globally so far.

Sunday, March 29 (All times in GMT)

07:28 – Morocco’s Health Ministry has confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 437 and 26 deaths.

07:27 – Palestinian authorities have recorded six new coronavirus cases, increasing total to 104.

07:26 – Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 52,547 and 389 deaths.

06:50 – Oman has recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, increasing total to 167.

03:14 – The US has reported the first prisoner to die of COVID-19.

01:41 – Mexico’s deputy health minister said measures asking citizens to stay at home could be extended.

The total number of infections in the country has reached 848 with 16 fatalities.

01:24 – The Center for Disease Control in the US has warned residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut against non-essential travel for 14 days.

01:16 – South Korea has reported 105 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 9,583.

Saturday, March 28 (All times in GMT)

20:10  – UAE helps Germany repatriate hundreds of tourists using Ras Al-Khaimah airport.

19:44 – Libya has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, increasing toll to three.
19:13 – Egypt has reported 40 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing totals to 576 and 36, UAE state news agency WAM reported.
19:10 – Jordan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, increasing total number to 246.
17:05 – The Omani government is to fly about 800 of its citizens back to the Sultanate after calls for them to repatriated to their country amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, national daily Times of Oman reported on Saturday, citing the Washington embassy.

15:10 – UAE’s Ministry of Health has recorded 63 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 468.

14:48 – Rent payments in Dubai have been postponed for up to six months, national daily Gulf News reported, citing Dubai Free Zones.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
UAE helps Germany repatriate tourists amid coronavirus travel bans
Middle-East
Dubai Free Zone postpones rent payments for up to 6 months amid coronavirus outbreak

Latest updates

‘As dangerous as the virus’: Middle East cracks down on COVID-19 rumor mongers
Saudi Arabia sets new curfew to 3 p.m.
South Africa may approach the IMF for ‘health funding’: Finance minister
Dubai charities donate $14m to fight against coronavirus
LIVE: Middle East takes more precautions as global fight against COVID-19 continues

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.