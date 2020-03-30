You are here

‘The network for neighbors’ grows in age of social distancing

‘Nextdoor’ has long collaborated with agencies and governments to connect with local citizens, positioning it as a hub for local resources. (AFP/File)
Updated 30 March 2020
AFP

  • ‘Nextdoor’ has become a lifeline for people during the coronavirus pandemic
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: There are offers to pick up groceries or medicine for neighbors, to share supplies, or walk people’s dogs — and even intel on where to find scarce items like toilet paper.

For people forced to stay home to ride out the coronavirus pandemic, Nextdoor, a hyperlocal social network, has found itself playing an increasingly important role.
Daily usage of the network — an ad-supported privately held startup which touts itself as a local alternative to Facebook — soared 80 percent in March as people looked to connect more with neighbors.
“What we are seeing is proximity matters more than anything right now,” Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar told AFP. “There is a real need in our lives for people who live close by.”
Nextdoor is free. The only caveat is that users must verify who they are and live in the real-world location that comports with the boundaries of the online neighborhood network they wish to join.
Launched in late 2011 as a variation on town squares where people could get to know neighbors and catch up on local news, San Francisco-based Nextdoor now boasts 260,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries including Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Spain, and the US.
“I am really touched by the amount of community spiritedness; people helping out, shopping for one another,” said Nextdoor user Paulina Borsook.
Borsook lives on a hill overlooking Monterey Bay on the edge of Silicon Valley, and is among those grappling with not venturing outside because their age makes it risky in a time of coronavirus. “I am used to getting lemons from neighbors, but relying on them for groceries is much different,” she said.
Earlier this month, Nextdoor launched an interactive “help map” which lets people indicate how they are able to help with chores, errands or other needs.
“Happy to do any errands that don’t require heavy lifting,” one user in the suburbs of the US capital wrote. “I’m a fantastic grocery shopper too!“
Nextdoor users share word of which restaurants have take-away food, what precautions are in place at local markets — and even ideas to soothe one another at a stressful time.
“I will be putting our Christmas lights back up tomorrow to add some cheer back to the neighborhood,” read a Nextdoor post in a Santa Cruz county community.
“They aren’t super elaborate, but I think it will give us all something beautiful to look at night while walking. Please join me.”
Nextdoor is also being used as a platform to support local businesses, collect donations for food banks, and connect parents dealing with educating children at home because schools are closed.
“There is genuine isolation, loneliness, but there is also kindness kicking in,” Friar said. “Usage is off the charts at the moment.”

Nextdoor has long collaborated with agencies and governments to connect with local citizens, positioning it as a hub for local news and resources. It has been used in the past by the US Census Bureau and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Now, the California governor’s office is using the social network to provide neighborhood-specific updates about what the state knows and is doing regarding the coronavirus.
“I find it really valuable for hyperlocal news,” Borsook said of Nextdoor, adding that neighbors are posting information “I am not getting anywhere else.”
While Nextdoor watches for misinformation or scams, it benefits from being based on verifying that those who join the social network are who they say they are and live where they say they do.
“The underpinnings are strong from a trust perspective,” Friar said. “When people post, they post with real names so you have more accountability.”
Neighbors can report dubious content to the social network while also directly challenging it in the online community.
“If you post something nonsensical, people will call you out on it,” Borsook said.
“There is more a sense of ‘we are all in this together.’”
Like Facebook, Nextdoor has seen advertising dip due to the economic disruption of sheltering-in-place, but it is also catching the eyes of restaurants, health care facilities, insurers and other businesses adapting to the crisis.
“We do, clearly, have advertisers on the platform that have pulled back,” Friar said.
“On the other side, we are seeing companies lean in that didn’t know us before and want to be there in this moment.”

Oil-rich wealth funds seen shedding up to $225 billion in stocks

Reuters

Oil-rich wealth funds seen shedding up to $225 billion in stocks

  • Risking more losses is not an option for some funds from oil-producing nations
Reuters

LONDON: Sovereign wealth funds from oil-producing countries mainly in the Middle East and Africa are on course to dump up to $225 billion in equities, a senior banker estimates, as plummeting oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic hit state finances.

The rapid spread of the virus has ravaged the global economy, sending markets into a tailspin and costing both oil and non-oil based sovereign wealth funds around $1 trillion in equity losses, according to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

His estimates are based on data from sovereign wealth funds and figures from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, a research group.

Sticking with equity investments and risking more losses is not an option for some funds from oil-producing nations. Their governments are facing a financial double-whammy — falling revenues due to the spiraling oil price and rocketing spending as administrations rush out emergency budgets.

Around $100-$150 billion in stocks have likely been offloaded by oil-producer sovereign wealth funds, excluding Norway’s fund, in recent weeks, Panigirtzoglou said, and a further $50-$75 billion will likely be sold in the coming months.

“It makes sense for sovereign funds to frontload their selling, as you don’t want to be selling your assets at a later stage when it is more likely to have distressed valuations,” he said.

Most oil-based funds are required to keep substantial cash-buffers in place in case a collapse in oil prices triggers a request from the government for funding.

A source at an oil-based sovereign fund said it had been gradually raising its liquidity position since oil prices began drifting lower from their most recent peak above $70 a barrel in October 2018.

In addition to the cash reserves, additional liquidity was typically drawn firstly from short-term money market instruments like treasury bills and then from passively invested equity as a last resort, the source said.

It’s generally a similar trend for other funds.

“Our investor flows broadly show more resilience than market pricing would suggest,” said Elliot Hentov, head of policy research at State Street Global Advisers. “There has been a shift toward cash since the crisis started, but it’s not a panic move but rather gradual.”

The sovereign fund source said the fund had made adjustments to its actively managed equity investments due to the market rout, both to stem losses and position for the recovery, when it comes.

Exactly how much sovereign wealth funds invest and with whom remain undisclosed. Many don’t even report the value of the assets they manage.

On Thursday, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund said it had lost $124 billion so far this year as equity markets sunk but its outgoing CEO Yngve Slyngstad said it would, at some point, start buying stocks to get its portfolio back to its target equity allocation of 70 percent from 65 percent currently.

Slyngstad also said that any fiscal spending by the government this year would be financed by selling bonds in its portfolio.

