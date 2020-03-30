You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines reports seven coronavirus deaths, 128 more infections

Philippines reports seven coronavirus deaths, 128 more infections

The Philippine government has imposed a lockdown of the capital Manila to arrest the spread of coronavirus. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z4ban

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines reports seven coronavirus deaths, 128 more infections

  • Total coronavirus deaths have risen to 78 and infections to 1,546,
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 128 more infections.
Total deaths have risen to 78 and infections to 1,546, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference. With the arrival of thousands of testing kits and the start of operations of more laboratories, authorities are able to detect more infections, she added.

Topics: China Coronavirus Philippines

Related

Special
World
Duterte declares ‘state of calamity’ in Philippines
Special
World
Philippines military chief tests positive for novel coronavirus

Indonesia president plans stricter rules on mobility, social distancing

Updated 18 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia president plans stricter rules on mobility, social distancing

Updated 18 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday he plans to impose stricter limits on mobility between regions and also to implement a large-scale policy of social distancing to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
“In implementing the policy of large scale social distancing, I ask that a regulation is prepared for clear guidance for provincial level governments,” Widodo said at the opening of a cabinet meeting.
Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said via Twitter Widodo was embarking on “a new stage of war against COVID-19, which is large scale social distancing with health quarantines.”

Topics: Indonesia China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Mideast at a standstill as coronavirus grips the world with rising cases
Middle-East
Iranian activists call out Khamenei for worsening coronavirus outbreak

Latest updates

Philippines reports seven coronavirus deaths, 128 more infections
Iranian activists call out Khamenei for worsening coronavirus outbreak
Indonesia president plans stricter rules on mobility, social distancing
Moscow begins lockdown, as Russia regions prepare for confinement
Prisoners riot in Iran, region’s worst COVID-19 outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.