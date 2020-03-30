MADRID: Some 12,298 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Spain, deputy health emergency chief Maria Jose Sierra said at a news conference on Monday.
That is equivalent to around 14% of the country’s 85,195 confirmed cases, roughly the same proportion as last week.
Nearly 12,300 Spanish health workers have coronavirus
