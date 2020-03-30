You are here

  • Home
  • Nearly 12,300 Spanish health workers have coronavirus

Nearly 12,300 Spanish health workers have coronavirus

A health care worker is seen near the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 30 March 2020

Nearly 12,300 Spanish health workers have coronavirus

Updated 30 March 2020

MADRID: Some 12,298 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Spain, deputy health emergency chief Maria Jose Sierra said at a news conference on Monday.
That is equivalent to around 14% of the country’s 85,195 confirmed cases, roughly the same proportion as last week.

UK’s Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

Updated 30 March 2020
Reuters

UK’s Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

  • British Prince tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms
Updated 30 March 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.
Last week, his Clarence House office revealed that Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus and had been in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland where he had continued to work.
After consultation with his doctor, he is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House said. He will resume meetings and take exercise in accordance with government and medical guidelines.
However, his wife Camilla, who tested negative for coronavirus, will remain in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she too develops symptoms.
Buckingham Palace has previously said Queen Elizabeth, who left London for Windsor Castle on March 19 along with her 98-year-old husband, Philip, is in good health.

Topics: UK Britain's Prince Charles China Coronavirus

Related

World
Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Middle-East
Turkey detains 11 over coronavirus house party

Latest updates

Egypt announces death of doctor due to coronavirus 
Coalition hits military targets in Yemen in response to Riyadh missile attack
UAE extends distance learning until end of academic year
Dubai Expo 2020 organizers ‘explore possibility’ of moving event to 2021
King Salman orders free coronavirus treatment in Saudi Arabia, including residency violators

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.