You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia confirms 154 new coronavirus cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 154 new coronavirus cases

Saudi Arabia announced free treatment to all COVID-19 patients in both government and private health facilities in the Kingdom. (Arab News photo/Adnan Mahdali)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkfx9

Updated 33 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia confirms 154 new coronavirus cases

  • Sixteen of the new cases had come from abroad
Updated 33 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly on Monday confirmed 154 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom. Sixteen of the new cases had come from abroad.

“Since their entry into Saudi Arabia, they have been placed in quarantine,” said Al-Aly at the daily press conference held to announce updates on COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia announced free treatment to all COVID-19 patients in both government and private health facilities in the Kingdom.

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced the royal order and said it included citizens, residents and those in violation of residency laws.

Al-Aly said: “This gesture is undoubtedly — as the health minister stressed — customary in this country. It is a very important humanitarian step. It adds to all the previous steps that the country has taken to give this community the highest levels of protection and health security.”

Al-Aly provided a breakdown of the latest cases. The majority were recorded in Makkah, with 40 cases, followed by Dammam (34), Riyadh (22) and Madinah (22). Jeddah, Hofuf, Khobar, Qatif and Taif all recorded a low number of cases.

Tabuk, Buraidah, Yanbu, Al-Ras, Khamis Mushait, Dhahran, Samtah and Al-Duwadimi reported one case each.

“This brings the total number of registered cases of coronavirus in the Kingdom to 1,453. Most of the patients are in a stable condition and are showing uplifting results,” Al-Aly said.

He said 22 cases are still receiving intensive care, given their critical health conditions. “No additional deaths were recorded and 49 additional cases were treated, bringing the total number of recovering cases to 115,” he added.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 734,000. Around 34,000 people have died; 152,000 have recovered.

Ministry of Interior spokesman Talal Al-Shalhoub said that a number of neighborhoods in Makkah will be isolated as a further precautionary measure.

He said the restriction was introduced to limit the spread of the virus in the Kingdom and to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents.

Al-Shalhoub said the isolation measures would be implemented in Ajyad, Masafi,Misfalah, Al-Hujun, Al-Nakkasa and Hosh Bakr.

He added that the restrictions will be “preventing entry or exit … and preventing touring throughout the day for 24 hours, from 3 p.m. as of March 30 until further notice.”

Residents of the selected Makkah neighborhoods will be allowed to leave their homes for necessities such as health care and groceries “within the scope of the isolation between 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

The ministry said that all activities that have been allowed during curfew hours should be carried out in the strictest limits and in accordance with the procedures and controls determined by the concerned authority.

Saudi intensive care unit patient Moayad Qashqari encouraged all residents to seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms.

Commenting on the royal order, he said: “This is a call for all residents in our country; whether they are residence violators or those whose residency has expired. The hospital doors are opened for them, they will not be rejected if their residency has expired.”

He added: “They will be provided with treatment to go home fully recovered. All residents must take this step to look after their health and the well-being of their families. If it isn’t fatal to one person, it could be fatal to someone else.

“We advise everyone to be cooperative and take responsibility.”
 

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Salman orders free coronavirus treatment in Saudi Arabia, including residency violators

Startup of the Week: Qumasha - Offering traditional clothing with a modern twist

Qumasha’s aim is to spark a resurgence of heritage clothing and design. (Supplied)
Updated 38 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Startup of the Week: Qumasha - Offering traditional clothing with a modern twist

  • Qumasha is available at Jeddah’s Homegrown Market, and Riyadh’s Personage Market
Updated 38 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Traditional clothing and classic styles are making something of a comeback with young fashion designers experimenting with old and new.
The fusion of antiquity with modernism has given birth to several brands with Qumasha, in Saudi Arabia, one of the latest examples.
Moath Al-Harbi and Meshari Attar launched their clothing line in 2016 and the company has reintroduced traditional attire with a modern twist.
Al-Harbi said that clothes such as sherwal (type of pants) and wezra (a long wrap or skirt worn by Hijazi men) had always fascinated him. “I used to see my father wearing those traditional attires,” he added.
Al-Harbi studied filmmaking in the US between 2015 and 2016 during which time he made friends with people from all around the world.
“We would share some of our cultural traditions and clothing, and I was surprised that no one knew about sherwal and wezra. They identified Arabs with only thobe, shemagh, and abaya while our culture is much more diverse than that.
“That is when my friend and I thought of creating a brand that presented our traditions with a touch of modernity,” he said.
Qumasha’s aim is to spark a resurgence of heritage clothing and design.
“We offer a variety of products. Every year we launch new collections, products and designs, which also include socks and T-shirts. Our products are all limited editions.
“Our goal is not to compete (with others) but to educate people about the beauty of Saudi and Arabic attires,” added Al-Harbi.
His business partner Attar said: “The message is to tell everyone to look closely into our valuable history and culture that includes great traditional designs and clothes, while also keeping in mind the comfort factor.”
The venture’s socks collection includes prints of items that are in every Saudi household such as mabkhara (incense burner), oud oil, and dallah (Arabic coffee pot).
“These symbols are associated with Arab traditions such as generosity. When someone sees mabkhara, oud oil, and dallah, I want them to instantly think of Arabic themes,” said Attar, adding that sherwal was very popular in most Arabic countries.
“Its popularity started to fade in the 17th century. In our first collection we included the Hijazi roshan pattern, and our other collections had different themes from many regions in Hijaz and Asir.”
Qumasha’s themes are inspired from different regions of the Kingdom, and in the future, Al-Harbi and Attar plan to include themes from different Arab countries.
Their products are also unisex, “designed specifically to fit both genders comfortably and elegantly.”
Qumasha is available at Jeddah’s Homegrown Market, and Riyadh’s Personage Market.

 

Topics: Startup of the Week

Related

Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Soulful - Guilt-free food for the health-conscious
photos
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Technology hub empowering Saudi youth

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia confirms 154 new coronavirus cases
Startup of the Week: Qumasha - Offering traditional clothing with a modern twist
More than 2,500 people leave coronavirus quarantine in Saudi Arabia
Saudi food authority working to ensure quality of sterilizers
New York cheers arrival of hospital ship as coronavirus cases soar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.