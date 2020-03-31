BERLIN: The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 61,913 and 583 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
Cases rose by 4,615 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 128, the tally showed.
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 61,913
https://arab.news/7jfrk
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 61,913
BERLIN: The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 61,913 and 583 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.