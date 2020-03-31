JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed 114 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,528, a health ministry official said.
Another 14 people had died, taking the total to 136, the official, Achmad Yurianto, reported.
Indonesia confirms 114 new coronavirus infections
Short Url
https://arab.news/zjnyf
Updated 31 sec ago
Indonesia confirms 114 new coronavirus infections
JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed 114 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,528, a health ministry official said.