Indonesia confirms 114 new coronavirus infections

Indonesia’s death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 136. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed 114 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,528, a health ministry official said.
Another 14 people had died, taking the total to 136, the official, Achmad Yurianto, reported.

Philippines’ reports 10 new coronavirus deaths, 538 more infections

Updated 35 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday recorded its single largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths and infections.
Ten more people died because of the outbreak, bringing the total to 88, while 538 additional infections increased the total number of cases to 2,084, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

