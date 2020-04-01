You are here

  Malaysian ministry tells women to stop nagging and wear makeup during lockdown

Malaysian ministry tells women to stop nagging and wear makeup during lockdown

A security guard checks the temperatures of customers arriving at a supermarket during the partial lockdown in Malaysia to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Penang on March 27, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 01 April 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

  • The posters, shared by the ministry on social media on Monday, provided guidance on “building a happy family”
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Women and Family Development Ministry’s posters with guidelines on household happiness during coronavirus isolation have enraged human rights groups, who say such narratives strengthen stereotypes that lead to domestic violence.
The posters, shared by the ministry on social media on Monday, provided guidance on “building a happy family.” Women are advised to wear makeup at home and “speak with a Doraemon voice” while addressing their husbands.
Doraemon is a character in a popular Japanese cartoon series, who in its Malaysian version speaks with a characteristic high-pitched female voice.
One of the posters shows a picture of a husband and wife hanging clothes. It reads: “If you see your spouse doing something in a way you don’t like, don’t nag at him — use humorous words like ‘this is the way to hang clothes, darling’ (using Doraemon’s voice tone and giggling).”
Another poster advised women to wear makeup and dress neatly when they were working from home.
Rosana Isa, executive director of civil society organization Sisters in Islam, told Arab News the posters were inappropriate — creating the impression that wives must please their husbands and abide by certain rules to maintain household happiness.
“It reinforces negative gender stereotypes against women and men, as it implies that women are the only ones responsible for house chores whereas the burden of housework should be shared by both husband and wife,” Isa said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The women’s ministry issued guidelines for avoiding domestic conflict during lockdown.

• Rights groups fear domestic violence may be on the rise during the lockdown period.

She added that the message from the ministry supported the notion of women having to resort to “infantile language and mannerisms.”
As Malaysia has been on partial lockdown since March 18 to contain the further spread of coronavirus, women’s organizations have expressed concerns that domestic violence may rise during the period. Isa said the government should focus more on promoting hotlines and providing shelter for women in abusive relationships rather than harmful stereotypes.  
“These stereotypes are the root of gender inequality and will lead to discrimination and violence against women,” she said.
The ministry was slammed by various women’s and rights groups, with the word “Doraemon” becoming a trending topic on Malaysian Twitter following the backlash.
Women’s Aid Organization, a group that helps domestic abuse victims, said in a Twitter post: “Women should never have to act like Doraemon or childlike to be taken seriously. And even if they want to laugh coyly like Doraemon, it’s their own decision.”
The ministry has removed the posters from its social media accounts and on Monday evening issued a statement apologizing for the “tips” if certain groups found them inappropriate. “We will be more careful in the future,” it said.

Indonesia strengthens financial crisis protocol amid coronavirus

Updated 4 min ago
Reuters

Indonesia strengthens financial crisis protocol amid coronavirus

  • Southeast Asia’s largest economy is expected to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
  • The rupiah will fall further to average between 17,500 to 20,000 to the dollar, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said
Updated 4 min ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia has improved its protocol to prevent a financial crisis amid the coronavirus outbreak, its finance minister said on Wednesday as she flagged a worst case scenario of contraction in 2020 GDP growth and the rupiah falling to a historic low.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the protocol to help failing banks has been upgraded to allow for early responses by all financial authorities as part of an emergency regulation that President Joko Widodo announced on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy is expected to grow 2.3 percent in 2020, but the government has prepared for a worse scenario of a contraction of 0.4 percent, Indrawati said. Her scenarios also include the rupiah falling further to average between 17,500 to 20,000 to the dollar, the weakest on record, compared to the 16,380 exchange rate at 0320 GMT on Wednesday.

