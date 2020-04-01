You are here

Gulf stocks battered by coronavirus and oil slump

Kuwaiti traders wearing protective masks to guard against the coronavirus, follow the market at the Boursa Kuwait stock exchange in Kuwait City. AFP A trader walks by beneath a stock display board at the Dubai Stock Exchange in the United Arab Emirates, on March 8, 2020. Saudi’s stock exchange fell 6.5 percent and other Gulf markets tumbled to multi-year lows at the start of trading after OPEC and its allies failed to clinch a deal over oil production cuts. (AFP)
  • Perfect storm of pandemic and energy price war sends shockwaves across the region’s economic powerhouses
DUBAI: Stock markets in energy-rich Gulf states slumped to multi-year lows in the first quarter of this year over coronavirus shutdowns and crashing oil prices.

The five major bourses in the region, which pumps a fifth of the world’s crude supplies, plummeted in the first three months of the year, with Dubai’s market losing more than a third of its value.

The majority of the losses were sustained in March which saw the collapse of the OPEC+ production cut agreement and the implementation of shutdowns to counter the spread of coronavirus, bringing most businesses to a standstill.

The declines were also triggered by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that sent oil prices crashing to 18-year lows, spooking investors into a sell-off.

The sharp decline led Standard & Poor’s ratings agency to cut its projections on average oil prices this year by half to $30 a barrel.

This means the six Gulf states — Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE — will lose at least $100 billion in oil revenues this year.

Ratings company Moody’s estimated that Kuwait’s oil income would decline by 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), while the drop in other states will be between four and eight percent of GDP.

Capital Economics projected Middle East and North Africa growth this year to contract by 1.7 percent, the worst since early 1980s.

HIGHLIGHTS

The end of OPEC+ production cuts coupled with coronavirus-related shutdowns have rocked energy-rich Gulf states.

Dubai Financial Market led the slide in the first quarter, shedding a massive 36 percent since the start of the year, followed by its UAE partner Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange which dipped 26.4 percent.

In March, the two bourses posted their worst monthly performance in a decade, according to CNBC Arabiya channel.

The UAE’s largest real estate firm Emaar Properties dived a massive 45 percent in the first quarter.

The Saudi Tadawul market, the largest in the Arab world, plunged 22.5 percent to close the quarter at levels last seen in November 2016.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest listed firm, gave up 15.3 percent since January to end 30.15 riyals ($8) a share, below its listing price of 32 riyals.

The energy giant was listed on the domestic bourse in December following the world’s largest initial public offering, which generated $29.4 billion.

Kuwait’s Premier Index dipped 24.1 percent and Qatar’s index dropped 21.3 percent. The tiny bourses of Bahrain and Oman dropped 16.1 percent and 13.4 percent 

Kuwait props up coronavirus-hit economy amid low oil prices

  • Kuwait was first Gulf state to halt passenger flights and impose a partial curfew to stem the spread of coronavirus
  • Kuwait has drawn down on its state fund, the General Reserve Fund, to cover its deficit
KUWAIT: Kuwait announced measures early on Wednesday aimed at shoring up its economy against the coronavirus pandemic, including soft long-term loans from local banks, and the central bank asked banks to ease loan repayments for companies affected.
Kuwait, which as of March 31 had registered 289 coronavirus cases, was the first Gulf state to halt passenger flights and impose a partial curfew to stem the spread of the highly infectious respiratory illness.
The sectors most impacted by the pandemic include aviation, hospitality and real estate, a government source told Reuters.
The stimulus package approved by the cabinet aims to provide liquidity for small- and medium-sized enterprises to meet their obligations, a government spokesman said.
That includes directing government agencies to pay obligations to the private sector as soon as possible.
The central bank separately has asked lenders to postpone loan repayments for three months for companies hit by the crisis, the governor, Mohammad Al-Hashel, said in a television interview posted by the central bank on Twitter.
Kuwait is also dealing with the impact of lower oil prices on its finances that is expected to lead to a higher government fiscal deficit this year.
The government source said that, in light of the oil price fall, passing a debt law allowing Kuwait to borrow more has become a “government priority.”
Kuwait has drawn down on its state fund, the General Reserve Fund, to cover its deficit. The source said the government withdrew 43.8 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($139.70 billion) in the five years until the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and 3.7 billion dinars in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
This means the fund has around 14 billion dinars ($44.65 billion) left, the source said.
Moody’s this week placed Kuwait’s Aa2 rating on review for a downgrade, citing a “significant” decline in government revenues.
The government spokesman said maintaining Kuwait’s credit rating was one of the goals of the new economic measures.

