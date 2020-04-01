UAE cancels permits for movement during curfew hours

DUBAI: The UAE’S Ministry of Interior has canceled all permits required for people to move around during curfew hours, state news agency WAM reported.
The ministry said it made the decision after the public’s adherence to the curfew rules requiring people to stay at home between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m..
The ministry added that people still needed to abide by the curfew, except for necessities such as purchasing food, medicine and emergency cases.
People working in specific sectors, such as security and health are allowed to leave their houses for work.
Anyone stopped by police will be asked for their national ID card or work ID when they leave their houses during curfew hours as proof.
The curfew has been brought into force in the UAE to aid with a national sanitization project.
