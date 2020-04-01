You are here

  • Home
  • China reports 1,300 asymptomatic virus cases after public concern

China reports 1,300 asymptomatic virus cases after public concern

Of 36 new cases reported Wednesday, 35 were imported from abroad. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/45vvb

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

China reports 1,300 asymptomatic virus cases after public concern

  • Most of China’s new cases are imported from abroad
  • The National Health Commission said it would start publishing daily data on asymptomatic cases
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China on Wednesday said it has more than 1,300 asymptomatic coronavirus cases, the first time it has released such data following public concern over people who have tested positive but are not showing symptoms.
Health officials also reported the first imported case from abroad in Wuhan — the center where the virus first emerged late last year — heightening fears of infections being brought into China from other countries.
Of 36 new cases reported Wednesday, 35 were imported from abroad.
The National Health Commission (NHC) said 1,367 asymptomatic patients were under medical observation, with 130 new cases added in the last day.
The NHC announced Tuesday that it would respond “to public concerns” by starting to publish daily data on asymptomatic cases, which it said were infectious.
There were mass calls online calls for the information after authorities revealed over the weekend that an infected woman in Henan province had been in close contact with three asymptomatic cases.
Asymptomatic cases will not be added to the overall tally unless they later show clinical symptoms.
Announcing the new figures on Wednesday seemed to do little to quell fears.
Many on social media said they were terrified of the high number of asymptomatic carriers, and some called for health officials to break down the data by province.
“It’s absolutely necessary to report the whereabouts of asymptomatic cases, they’re like stealth carriers, it’s scary,” read one popular comment.
Experts agree that asymptomatic patients are likely to be infectious, but it remains unknown how responsible they are for spreading the deadly virus.
Beijing has announced a series of dramatic measures to control imported cases — including testing people arriving from overseas — to determine those who are infected but do not show symptoms.
China says all detected asymptomatic cases and their close contacts must undergo 14-day quarantine.
Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan said in a state media interview last week that asymptomatic carriers could potentially infect “3 to 3.5 people each.”
Many other countries including South Korea and Japan count asymptomatic cases in their national tallies of confirmed diagnoses.
There have now been 81,554 infections in China, with 3,312 deaths — mostly concentrated in the center of Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.
There were seven more deaths Wednesday, six in Hubei province.
The first imported case confirmed in Wuhan on Wednesday was a Chinese national studying in Britain, who arrived in the city last week as it started to gradually lift travel restrictions imposed to control the outbreak.

Topics: China China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

World
China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East continues containment measures as coronavirus red zone shifts to the West

UK’s Prince Charles, recovered from virus, praises country's health workers

Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

UK’s Prince Charles, recovered from virus, praises country's health workers

  • Prince Charles praised those on the front line in the National Health Service (NHS)
  • In a video address, the prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation
Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Charles, who has recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, praised the country’s health care workers on Wednesday and said it was a strange and distressing time for the nation.
Heir-to-the-throne Charles, 71, came out of self-isolation on Monday after suffering mild symptoms, with his office saying he was in good health.
In a video address, the prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation. His wife Camilla, who had tested negative, is remaining in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she develops symptoms.

 


“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed” he said.
The number of coronavirus deaths in Britain rose to 1,789 people, figures on Tuesday showed, a 27% increase in a day with one of the victims a 13-year-old boy with no apparent underlying health conditions.
“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” Charles said.
He also praised those on the front line in the National Health Service, saying they needed the country’s support.
“It is clearly essential, therefore, that such key people are treated with special consideration when coming off their exhausting duties and trying to do their shopping, for instance, while having to contend with constant anxiety about their own families and friends,” Charles said.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus Britain's Prince Charles NHS UK

Related

World
Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
World
UK’s Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

Latest updates

Harry Pottering around at home? Rowling to rescue bored kids in lockdown
Saudi offers support to SMEs during coronavirus pandemic
Syria war records lowest monthly death toll in 9 years
NYU Abu Dhabi streams comedy, musical shows to ease social distancing
UK’s Prince Charles, recovered from virus, praises country's health workers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.