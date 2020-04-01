You are here

Egypt's health sector races to scale up coronavirus readiness

An older man, wearing a protective mask amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks on the Qasr el-Nil Bridge across the Nile river in Egyptian capital Cairo, Egypt March 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

Egypt’s health sector races to scale up coronavirus readiness

  • Egypt is not alone in feeling the strain of the coronavirus
  • The capacity of the public health system to cope with an acceleration of cases in the country remains a concern
Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt has ramped up efforts to fight the coronavirus, ordering manufacturers to channel medical protective equipment to public hospitals and announcing 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million) in extra funding for its health services.
But the capacity of the public health system to cope with an acceleration of cases in the country of 100 million, where population density could increase the chances of quick contagion, remains a concern, some of its doctors say.
Decades of underinvestment left many of Egypt’s public hospitals dependent on donations for some services and supplies. Poor quality in primary health care facilities and public hospitals means that in recent years more than half of patients have sought private medical care, according to the World Bank.
At Boulaq public hospital in Cairo, the first major renovation for decades began a few months ago after a social media campaign, two medics there said. As other public hospitals are cordoned off to create isolation wards, those like Boulaq that remain open for normal services are feeling the strain.
“Things are not good. We feel the pressure increasing every day,” said one male doctor, who asked not to be named. “We are suffering from years of accumulating (problems). We have shortages of medical equipment, devices and supply.”
Egypt had allocated 125 billion pounds from its 1.6 trillion pound 2019/20 budget to the health sector. The health minister told parliament in January that 150 million Egyptian pounds had been assigned for renovations at Boulaq, but more was needed, according to state newspaper Al-Ahram.
There was no immediate response from the health ministry to calls seeking comment on Egypt’s coronavirus preparedness.

MORE TESTING CENTRES
Egypt is not alone in feeling the strain of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 43,000 people worldwide. From Japan to Italy, Spain, Britain and the United States, health experts have accused governments of initially downplaying the pandemic or failing to take swift enough action.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised Egypt’s efforts but has also said they can be scaled up in some areas.
Jean Jabbour, head of the WHO’s Egypt office said the government’s response had so far been prompt. There are 2,000 beds allocated for COVID-19 treatment, half of which are in intensive care units and 600 with ventilators, while 400,000 test kits have been delivered, his office told Reuters.
“This is ready to increase … whenever there is a surge in the number of cases of COVID-19,” Jabbour said.
Egypt reported its first coronavirus case on February 14. The number of confirmed cases has steadily risen to 710, including 46 deaths.
There are about 50 coronavirus testing centers, up from one at the start of the outbreak, and eight isolation and treatment hospitals. Medical staff have received the promise of a modest bonus from the president.
For the moment, officials say they are able to contain the virus by testing, tracing, isolation and treatment, along with restrictive measures including a nighttime curfew and the closure of mosques, schools and tourist sites.
But once the number of cases surpasses 1,000, the tracing would become harder, the health minister has said.
“If we’re very lucky we can shut down transmission like they did in China. If we’re not so lucky we can delay at least the stage three or community wide transmission,” WHO official Yvan Hutin said at a press briefing on Monday.
“If we’re not lucky or if we don’t work hard enough then it could come faster than we can cope.”
($1 = 15.7700 Egyptian pounds)

Topics: Egypt coronavirus Health

RABAT: Isolation to keep coronavirus at bay is a tall order for Moroccans like Abdellah, who is supposed to spend days cooped up indoors without sunlight in an impoverished neighborhood of the capital Rabat.

So he stays out in the street.

“I know social isolation is a must. But it’s just not possible to stay home all day,” says the 49-year-old street trader who lives with his wife and three children.

Ever since a March 20 lockdown, flats in densely populated areas like Takadoum, which is packed with concrete buildings up to four floors high with tiny windows, can feel like virtual prisons.

Those who respect the stay-at-home rules gather inside the gates of the buildings just to kill time. Many venture out.

“We’re just overcrowded and it’s not easy,” said Soufiane, 32, who lives in a two-bedroom flat with his parents and five siblings, although he is aware of “the seriousness of the illness and importance of quarantine.”

Soufiane made a living by selling clothes at a local market, which is closed and whose neighborhood is hemmed in by checkpoints.

Neighbor Abdelkhalek, 52, said his five-member family could put up with living “on top of each other in 40 square meters but how can we do that without an income?“

He continued: “Conditions to live a decent life just don’t exist in many homes.”

Moroccan authorities have deployed police, soldiers and even armored cars in some towns to enforce the lockdown, as the country’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 33 on Tuesday out of 574 declared cases.

Apart from isolation measures, which have been imposed around the world, Morocco has also adopted economic and social measures to assist companies, workers and those dependent on social services.

State aid of between 800 and 1,200 dirhams ($80 to $120) is to be allocated for needy families to weather the crisis, from a $3.2-billion emergency package also funded by corporate and private donations.

But you need to be registered, and the bulk of the North African country’s workforce is made up of “informal workers.”

“I’ve got nothing at all. How am I going to buy my food? I really don’t know, I’m lost,” said Soufiane.

Every night from 6 p.m., security forces, normally wearing sanitary masks, patrol the narrow alleyways of Takadoum.

“Go inside, it’s better for you! Protect yourselves from this terrible disease!” an officer called out over a loudspeaker. Most comply without hesitation, others dash out for a last urgent bit of shopping, while some re-emerge once the patrol is gone.

Topics: China Coronavirus Morocco

