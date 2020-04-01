Palestinian dies after being wounded in West Bank clashes: ministry

NABLUS: A Palestinian died on Wednesday three weeks after being wounded during clashes with Israeli troops near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Islam Dweikat, 22, was shot on March 11 on the outskirts of the city in the north of the territory, according to the ministry. He died in a hospital in the central city of Ramallah.
Official news agency Wafa quoted a local mayor as saying he was shot by a rubber-coated bullet.
On the day of the clashes, 15-year-old Mohammed Hamayel was killed when he was shot in the face by Israeli live fire, the ministry said at the time.
An Israeli army statement from March 11 said soldiers had faced a “violent riot” of roughly 500 Palestinians hurling rocks and setting tires on fire.
An AFP journalist in Nablus said hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in an area south of the city in response to rumors that Israeli settlers were coming to seize land.
The army had denied using live ammunition to break up the demonstration, but said it was investigating Hamayel’s death and other reported injuries.
An army spokeswoman confirmed to AFP on Wednesday that an investigation had been opened, but said it would take time to reach a conclusion.
