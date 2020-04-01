You are here

Briton jailed for coughing at policeman while claiming to have coronavirus

British police officers pass an information board thanking the NHS. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Adam Lewis, 55, was convicted of assault over the incident, during which he claimed to have the virus and told a policeman I am going to cough in your face
  • The police constable, who was on cycle patrol in the central London borough of Westminster, had approached Lewis after being alerted to suspicious activity
LONDON: A man who coughed at a police constable and threatened to infect him with the coronavirus has been jailed for six months, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.
Adam Lewis, 55, was convicted of assault over the incident, during which he claimed to have the virus and told the policeman “I am going to cough in your face and you will get it” then coughed directly at the officer.
The police constable, who was on cycle patrol in the central London borough of Westminster, had approached Lewis and asked to search him after being told by a member of the public that he was trying to open the doors of cars parked along the street.
As well as threatening and coughing at the officer, Lewis also smashed a bottle of wine on the floor during the incident, and threatened to bite in order to transmit an infectious disease.
“While these type of assaults are thankfully a rare occurrence, this incident was horrendous and if we do encounter this type of unacceptable behavior we will be robust in our response,” said Chief Superintendent Helen Harper of the Metropolitan Police’s Area West Command Unit.

Topics: London police COVID-19

Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say

AP

  • Around 10% of new coronavirus infections may be sparked by people who were infected with the virus but did not experience symptoms
  • In the initial months of the pandemic, health officials based their response on the belief that most of the spread came from people who were sneezing or coughing
NEW YORK: More evidence is emerging that coronavirus infections are being spread by people who have no clear symptoms, complicating efforts to gain control of the pandemic.
A study conducted by researchers in Singapore and published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday is the latest to estimate that around 10% of new coronavirus infections may be sparked by people who were infected with the virus but not experiencing symptoms.
In response to recent studies, the CDC changed how it was defining the risk of infection for Americans. The agency’s new guidance, also released Wednesday, targets people who have no symptoms but were exposed to persons with known or suspected infections. It essentially says that anyone may be a considered a carrier, whether they have symptoms or not.
That reinforces the importance of social distancing and other measures designed to stop the spread, experts said.
“You have to really be proactive about reducing contacts between people who seem perfectly healthy,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, a University of Texas at Austin researcher who has studied coronavirus transmission in different countries.
The new study focused on 243 cases of coronavirus reported in Singapore from mid-January through mid-March, including 157 among people who hadn’t traveled.
Researchers found that so-called pre-symptomatic people triggered infections in seven different clusters of disease, accounting for about 6% of the locally-acquired cases.
An earlier study in Hubei province, China, where the virus was first identified, suggested that more than 10% of transmissions could have occurred before patients spreading the virus ever exhibited symptoms.
Researchers are also looking into the possibility that additional cases are triggered by “asymptomatic” people who are infected but never develop clear-cut symptoms, and “post-symptomatic” people who got sick, appear to be recovered, but may still be contagious.
It remains unclear how many new infections are caused by each type of these potential spreaders, said Meyers, who was not involved in the Singapore study but was part of an earlier one focused on China.
CDC officials say they’ve been researching asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infections, but the studies are not complete.
In the initial months of the pandemic, health officials based their response on the belief that most of the spread came from people who were sneezing or coughing droplets that contained the virus.

Topics: coronavirus Singapore US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

