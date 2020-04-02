You are here

Saudi consumers are optimistic on recovery

Saudis say the pandemic will change their personal and family spending patterns, with 30 percent expecting to spend more on food and drink. (AFP)
Frank Kane

  • Survey in ten countries finds that Saudis are the most hopeful of a post-virus economic upturn
DUBAI: Consumers in Saudi Arabia are among the most confident in the world that the economy will recover after the slow down because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but they are still reining in spending while the emergency lasts.

That is the main finding of a survey conducted in the Kingdom by international consulting firm McKinsey as part of a global analysis of consumer sentiment in light of the virus’s impact on normal economic life.

There is also a big increase under way in e-commerce and online entertainment as travel restrictions affect everyday activity.

The survey, conducted last week, found that 58 percent of citizens and residents were confident that the economy would rebound within two to three months and would grow just as strong or stronger than before the virus appeared.

That was the highest of ten countries cited by McKinsey. Italy, which has experienced the most severe outbreak in Europe, had the lowest level of optimism, with only 13 percent of Italians believing things would get better quickly after the outbreak.

Only 12 percent of Saudis agreed that COVID-19 would have a “long lasting impact on the economy and show regression or fall into a lengthy recession.” Consumers in the UAE were almost as optimistic as Saudis, with 57 percent confident of a rapid rebound and 15 percent thinking things would get worse.

But a large number of people in the Kingdom said that the outbreak would change their personal and family spending patterns during the crisis. Half of respondents told McKinsey that they worry about the impact of the illness on their overall finances, with 51 percent cutting back spending or saying they have to be careful abut how they sodden their money.

About 36 percent said that uncertainty about the economy was preventing them from making purchases or investments they would otherwise make, but only 16 percent said their income had been negatively affected by the crisis.

There will be a greater focus on essential items. Some 30 percent will increase the amount they spend on food and drink over the next 12 weeks, while beauty and cosmetics sales can expect to see a downturn, with 55 percent saying they will decrease spending on these products.

With widespread curfews in operation in the Kingdom, online consumption is expected to grow significantly. Some 24 percent of those polled said they would buy groceries online over the next two weeks — five times more than before — while 55 percent said they would spend more money on entertainment online. More than 40 percent expect to spend more time using social media and the Internet for education and reading.

Abdellah Iftahy, the McKinsey partner who led the research, said: “The circumstances have required consumers to change their behaviors rapidly, both in terms of consumptions and channels, accelerating the penetration of online industries, such as e-grocery.”

A second survey will be conducted next week to enable comparisons to be made as the outbreak unfolds across the region, McKinsey said.

Topics: COVID-19 China Coronavirus Saudi corona virus McKinsey

Saudi Arabia pumps 12m barrels of oil for the first time

  • Daily record smashed amid market turmoil
  • Previous record output was about 11 million barrels
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia pumped more than 12 million barrels of oil on Wednesday for the first time in its history.

The Kingdom has vowed to ramp up production as an oil “price war” shakes the global energy industry following the end of a supply agreement with other producers.

Officials at Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, and the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources told Arab News that crude output on the first day of April — when the OPEC+ agreement to limit supply lapsed — was more than 12 million barrels. Some reports put it at 12.3 million.

The Kingdom’s previous record output was about 11 million barrels, achieved only briefly.

SPOTLIGHT: From Middle East to USA, coronavirus impact transforms oil industry’s dynamics

Aramco had pledged to increase its maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) — the level at which it can safely maintain long-term output — to 12.3 million in the coming months; that it has already hit this level is regarded as a measure of its operational efficiency and the Kingdom’s determination to win the battle for market share.

The company released a short video showing laden oil tankers sailing away from Saudi ports. It said it had loaded 18.8 million barrels onto 15 tankers, which would have taken about three days.

Aramco’s strategy of large output increases and significant discounts to customers — labeled a “shock and awe” play by energy experts — has transformed the oil industry. The price of crude oil plunged as demand for energy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Some producers, especially in the US where extraction costs are high, are facing financial disaster.

“If Saudi Arabia sustains this, it would be an unprecedented demonstration of their MSC,” said Robin Mills, chief executive of the Qamar energy consultancy. “Assuming that it is production, and not just drawing down on storage, it’s an impressively quick ramp-up.”

It was also notable that production was unaffected by any lingering issues from terrorist attacks last September on Aramco facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais, Mills said.

Despite the flood of oil onto global markets, the Brent crude global benchmark price rose by about 10 per cent toward $25 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said he thought the price was too low, and offered talks with Saudi Arabia and Russia about the global oil glut.

Shares in Saudi Aramco rose for a third consecutive day, up 1.5 per cent to SR30.6.

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco OPEC

